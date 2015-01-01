पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर का पहला अंडरपास:पीयू गेट नंबर-1 से पीजीआई तक बनेगा अंडरपास, एस्केलेटर, लिफ्ट लगेंगी

चंडीगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अंडरपास केवल पैदल जाने वालों के लिए होगा। गाड़ियां नहीं जा सकेंगी
  • प्रोजेक्ट- जिसमें दोनों तरफ एक-एक एस्केलेटर, लिफ्ट और सीढ़ियां होंगी
  • नीचे 8 दुकानों में कैमिस्ट या खाने-पीने का सामान मिलेगा, अगले साल से इस पर काम होगा शुरू

(राजबीर सिंह राणा) पीयू के गेट से पहले बस स्टॉप की साइड से लेकर पीजीआई तक 15 मीटर चौड़ा और साढ़े 3 मीटर गहराई में अंडरपास बनेगा। यह शहर का पहला अंडरपास होगा, जिसमें आने-जाने के लिए एक-एक एस्केलेटर और दोनों तरफ एक-एक लिफ्ट लगेगी। दोनों तरफ सीढ़ियां भी बनाई जाएंगी।

इसके नीचे आठ दुकानें बनेंगी। इसकी ड्राइंग प्रशासन के अर्बन प्लानिंग डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से बनाई गई है। चीफ आर्किटेक्ट कपिल सेतिया ने कहा कि इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर प्रशासन के चीफ इंजीनियर के साथ मीटिंग होनी है। मीटिंग में क्लीयरेंस होने के बाद इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा अंडरपास का एस्टीमेट बनाया जाएगा। इसके बाद टेंडर प्रक्रिया होगी। टेंडर अलॉट होने के बाद अगले साल ही इसपर काम होने लगेगा। अंडरपास केवल पैदल जाने वालों के लिए होगा। इसमें गाड़ियां नहीं जा सकेंगी।
पीयू के गेट नंबर-1 के पास से लेकर पीजीआई तक अंडरपास बनाया जाएगा। इसके बनने से इमरजेंसी में आने वाले मरीजों और उनके अटेंडेंट को ट्रैफिक जाम में फंसने की दिक्कत नहीं रहेगी। मरीजों के अटेंडेंट या रिश्तेदार मिलने के लिए अंडरपास से एस्केलेटर के जारिए पीजीआई आ-जा सकेंगे। अंडरपास तक जाने के लिए दोनों तरफ सीढ़ियां और लिफ्ट की सुविधा भी होगी। अंडरपास के नीचे बनने वाली दुकानों में कैमिस्ट या खाने-पीने का सामान बिकेगा। ये दुकानें प्रशासन की प्रॉपर्टी होंगी। इन्हें प्रशासन द्वारा ऑक्शन किया जाएगा। या किराए पर दिया जाएगा।
पहले बस क्यू शेल्टर की
तरफ से बनना था, लेकिन पाइप बनी अड़चन... पहले पीयू की तरफ बने बस क्यू शेल्टर से लेकर पीजीआई तक अंडरपास बनाए जाने का प्रपोजल बना था, लेकिन इस पर पीजीआई की ओर से आपत्ति आई कि उनकी गैस पाइप लाइन, सीवर और स्टॉर्म वाॅटर लाइन अंडरपास की वजह से डिस्टर्ब होंगी। इसके बाद प्रशासन के अर्बन प्लानिंग डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से पीयू के गेट नंबर-1 के पास से इसे बनाने की प्रपोजल बनाई गई।
ओवरब्रिज बनाने की भी बनी थी प्लानिंग...
दो साल पहले मध्य मार्ग पर पीयू के गेट के आगे से पीजीआई तक ओवरब्रिज बनाने की इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से प्रपोजल थी। लेकिन इसे अर्बन प्लानिंग डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से फिजिबल न मानकर रिजेक्ट कर दिया गया। इसके बाद अंडरपास बनाने की प्रपोजल पर काम शुरू हुआ। इसे पिछले साल पंजाब के गवर्नर एवं प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर की मंजूरी मिली थी। इसके बाद सर्वे का काम शुरू हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें