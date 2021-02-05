पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Union Accused PGI Administration Of Scam Of More Than 150 Crores And 60 Lakh Additional Scam Per Month.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

PGI में 150 करोड़ का घाेटाला:कर्मचारी यूनियन ने कहा- प्रमोशन करने में नियमों का उल्लंघन कर सरकारी खजाने की लूट, 60 लाख रु. हर महीने उड़ाया जा रहा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये आराेप मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड सेक्रेटेरियल एंप्लॉइज यूनियन ने लगाया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
ये आराेप मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड सेक्रेटेरियल एंप्लॉइज यूनियन ने लगाया है।
  • शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ प्रेस क्लब में मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड सेक्रेटेरियल एंप्लॉइज यूनियन ने PGI के इस घोटाले का पर्दाफाश किया

PGI प्रशासन पर 150 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के घोटाले का आरोप लगा है। इसके अलावा हर महीने भी 60 लाख रुपए के घोटाले का आरोप लगाया गया है। ये आराेप मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड सेक्रेटेरियल एंप्लॉइज यूनियन ने लगाया है। यूनियन का कहना है कि PGI प्रशासन ने भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर्स और डायरेक्टिव्स की उल्लंघना की है।केंद्र सरकार के पैटर्न को साइडलाइन करते हुए क्लर्क कैडर में अपने लोगों को फेवर करने के लिए अपना एक अलग ही पैटर्न बना लिया। इसमें 200 से अधिक क्लर्कों को आउट ऑफ वे प्रोमोट किया गया और 300 को इस वजह से सफर करना पड़ रहा है।

शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ प्रेस क्लब में मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड सेक्रेटेरियल एंप्लॉइज यूनियन ने PGI के इस घोटाले का पर्दाफाश किया। इस मौके पर यूनियन के प्रेजिडेंट हरभजन सिंह भट्‌टी और जनरल सेक्रेटरी तरनदीप सिंह ग्रेवाल ने कहा कि हर कैडर का एक स्ट्रक्चर होता है और हर कैडर को पांच साल में रिव्यू करना होता है। लेकिन हैरानी की बात ये है कि 28 साल में कैडर के दो ही रिव्यु हुए हैं जबकि अब तक 7 रिव्यु हो जाने चाहिए थे। दूसरे रिव्यु में भारत सरकार ने कहा था कि PGI केंद्र सरकार के पैटर्न काे फॉलो करेगा। इससे पहले PGI पंजाब और UT के पैटर्न को फॉलो कर रहा था। लेकिन दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण PGI ने ऐसा नहीं किया।

ये हैं मुख्य बिंदू

  • 6 अगस्त 2001 को भारत सरकार ने निर्देश जारी किया था कि सेकेंड क्लास के रिव्यु ऑर्डर्स की तर्ज पर मिनिस्ट्रियल कैडर में पब्लिसिटी एविन्यु को प्रतिबंधित किया जाए। लेकिन PGI ने अपनी मिड-लेवल अथॉरिटीज के माध्मय से फाइनेंशियल और पब्लिसिटी देकर भारत सरकार के निर्देशों का उल्लंघन किया।
  • PGI ने मनमाने ढंग से और गैरकानूनी रूप से काम किया और संस्थान के क्लर्कों को फाइनेंशियल अपग्रेडेशन की अनुमति दी। इसमें कभी भी गोरी के निर्देश पत्र को जारी नहीं किया। संस्थान के क्लर्कों को प्रोविजनल अपग्रेडेशन प्रदान किया गया।
  • 24 मार्च 2001 के आदेश में फाइनेंशियल अपग्रेडेशन की अनुमति देने की स्थिति की स्वीकृति की विफलता के बावजूद इस आदेश को निरंतर जारी रखने की अनुमति दी गई। बिना किसी रिक्रुटमेंट रूल्स को फॉलो किए PGI प्रशासन ने इनएलिजिबल कैटागरी को प्रमोशन की अनुमति दी।
  • नियमों के मुताबिक क्लर्क से LDC, UDC,असिस्टेंट और फिर सुप्रिटेंडेंट बनाए जाते हैं। लेकिन यहां सीधे तौर पर क्लर्क से असिस्टेंट और सुप्रिटेंडेंट तक प्रोमोट किया गया। इतना ही नहीं उनके स्केल भी बिना किसी नियमों से बढ़ा दिए गए। इसलिए ही हर एक पर महीने 30 हजार से अधिक एक्स्ट्रा खर्च हो रहा है।

ग्रेवाल और भट्‌टी ने बताया कि PGI की एंप्लॉई यूनियन (नॉन-फैकल्टी) की विफलता के बाद संघ दोनों मुद्दों का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहा है और यह एक वर्ष से अधिक समय से है कि PGI प्रशासन मिडिल ऑफिसर की भागीदारी के कारण इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा और विचार-विमर्श करने में भी विफल रहा है।

इन्हें लिखा पर कोई एक्शन नहीं हुआ

उन्होंने कहा कि इसे लेकर वे भारत सरकार, मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ पर्सनल, पब्लिक ग्रीवेंसेस एंड पेंशंस,चीफ विजिलेंस कमीशन दिल्ली, चीफ विजिलेंस ऑफिसर चंडीगढ़, चीफ विजिलेंस ऑफिसर PGI को भी जांच के लिए लिख चुके हैं। शहर के SSP,इकोनॉमिक ऑफेंस विंग को भी इसकी जांच के लिए लिख चुके हैं लेकिन PGI हर बार ये कहकर जांच को दबाने में कामयाब हो जाता है कि ऐसा कुछ है ही नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें