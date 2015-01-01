पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून विरोध:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में यूटी कर्मचारियों ने निकाला कैंडल मार्च

चंडीगढ़11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस कैंडल मार्च में अलग-अलग विभागों के कर्मचारियों ने पार्टिसिपेट किया।
  • सेक्टर 32 में कर्मचारियों ने किसान आंदोलन में अपनी जान गंवा चुके किसानों के लिए दो मिनट का मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी

इस वक्त जब हर वर्ग और प्रोफेशन से जुड़े लोग कृषि बिलों के विरोध में किसानों का सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं और उनके साथ आंदोलन में भी शामिल हो रहे हैं। इस बीच चंडीगढ़ में भी कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी इंप्लाइज एंड वर्कर्स यूटी चंडीगढ़ ने वाटर वर्क्स सेक्टर 32 से किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में कैंडल मार्च निकाला। इस कैंडल मार्च में अलग-अलग विभागों के कर्मचारियों ने पार्टिसिपेट किया।

इस मौके पर कर्मचारियों ने किसान आंदोलन में अपनी जान गंवा चुके किसानों के लिए दो मिनट का मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस मौके पर कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी के प्रधान सतिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार की किसानों और कर्मचारियों के हक छीनने वाली नीतियों की निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा- देश का अनदाता आज अपने हकों व देश को कारपोरेट्स के हाथों से बचाने की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। यूटी कर्मचारी किसानों के इस संघर्ष में उनके साथ हैं। कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार को तीनों कृषि कानून जल्द वापिस लेने चाहिए।

