पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

महंगाई:दोगुने दाम पर सब्जियां बेच रहे वेंडर, इन पर नजर रखने के लिए कोई व्यवस्था ही नहीं

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • एक-दो सब्जियों को छोड़ दें तो कोई भी सब्जी 40 रुपए प्रति किलो से कम नहीं, सेक्टर-26 की सब्जी मंडी में भी सब्जियों के अलग-अलग दाम...

रसाेई का बजट। यह एक ऐसा मुद‌्दा है जो हर घर से जुड़ा है। लेकिन आजकल रसोई के बजट पर सब्जियां भारी पड़ रही हैं। एक-दो सब्जियों को छोड़ दें तो कोई भी सब्जी इस समय 40 रुपए प्रति किलो से कम नहीं है। सेक्टर्स में तो और भी लूट चल रही है।

मार्केट कमेटी की तरफ से रोज वेंडर्स के लिए सब्जियों के दामों की लिस्ट तैयार की जाती है। इस लिस्ट में सब्जियों की खरीद और कमाई को मिलाकर दाम रहते हैं। लेकिन इस रेट लिस्ट के मुकाबले सेक्टर-26 की सब्जी मंडी में ही सब्जियों के अलग-अलग दाम होते हैं। सेक्टर्स में तो लगभग दोगुने दाम वसूले जाते हैं।

सप्लाई: ज्यादातर आलू उत्तर प्रदेश से आ रहा है, जिसको पहाड़ी आलू के नाम से बेचा जा रहा है। पहाड़ी आलू अभी मार्केट में आया ही नहीं है...

पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल प्याज का होलसेल रेट कम...

प्याज

2019 में

  • नवंबर महीने में सप्लाई थी 3000 से 4500 बोरियां रोज
  • रेट था 30 रुपए से 70 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम होलसेल में

2020 में
इन दिनों सप्लाई 2500 से 4500
बोरियां रोज
रेट है 25 से 45 रुपए प्रति
किलोग्राम होलसेल में
सप्लाई: प्याज इस समय तुर्की, इजिप्ट और अफगानिस्तान से आ रहा है। अलवर से अभी थोड़ी सप्लाई शुरू हुई है।

आलू

2019 में

  • नवंबर में 2800-3500 बोरियां आती थीं रोज
  • रेट था 3 से 18 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम होलसेल में

2020 में

  • इन दिनों सप्लाई हो रही 3000 से 3800 बोरियां रोज
  • रेट है 15 से 32 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम होलसेल में

सप्लाई: ज्यादातर आलू उत्तर प्रदेश का आ रहा है जिसको पहाड़ी आलू के नाम से बेचा जा रहा है।

पब-बार, सिनेमा हॉल शुरू हुए, नहीं शुरू हुई अपनी मंडी...

पब बार, डिस्कोथेक से लेकर स्कूल खोल दिए गए हैं लेकिन अपनी मंडियों को शुरू नहीं किया गया है। एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा का कहना है कि पंजाब में भी अपनी मंडियों को लेकर मंजूरी नहीं दी गई है। चंडीगढ़ में पंजाब मंडी बोर्ड की तरफ से अपनी मंडियों को लेकर काम किया जाता है और किसान यहां हर रोज अलग-अलग जगहों से आकर सामान बेचते हैं। पंजाब में मंजूरी मिल जाने के साथ ही यहां भी इसको लेकर फैसला किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें