गुड जॉब:टैलेंटेड विजुअली चैलेंज्ड स्टूडेंट्स की हायर एजुकेशन के लिए स्कॉलरशिप जुटाएगा विजुअली फिट

शिव ने कहा कि इस वर्ष कोविड 19 पैंडमिक के चलते हम लोगों को सुरक्षित और हैल्थ प्लेटफार्म उपलब्ध करवाना चाहते हैं जिसमें ‘विजुअली फिट’ बेहद सहायक सिद्ध होगा।
  • लुई ब्रेल डे पर जनवरी में आयोजित होंगे वाॅक/रनिंग/साइकिलिंग कंपीटिशन
  • विजुअली चैलेंज्ड रोटरी मेंबर शिव कुमार शर्मा ने ‘विजुअली फिट’ वेबसाइट को लॉन्च किया

जो स्टूडेंट्स टैलेंटेड और विजुअली चैलेंज्ड हैं। उनकी हायर एजुकेशन के लिए विजुअली फिट नाम का एक इवेंट स्कॉलरशिप जुटाने का काम करेगा। यह इवेंट अगले साल चार जनवरी को लुई ब्रेल डे पर आयोजित होगा। इसके अंतर्गत वाॅक/रनिंग/साइकिलिंग के कंपीटिशन होंगे।

रोटरी चंडीगढ़ शिवालिक और रोट्रेक्ट क्लब शिवालिक रेंजर्स ने शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ प्रेस क्लब में ‘विजुअली फिट’ की रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू करने का ऐलान कर दिया है। बता दें कि पिछले सालों में रोटरी इन स्टूडेंट्स के लिए किसी-न-किसी इवेंट के माध्यम से फंड जुटा रहा है।

आज विजुअली चैलेंज्ड रोटरी मेंबर शिव कुमार शर्मा ने ‘विजुअली फिट’ वेबसाइट को लॉन्च किया। शिव ने कहा कि इस वर्ष कोविड 19 पैंडमिक के चलते हम लोगों को सुरक्षित और हैल्थ प्लेटफार्म उपलब्ध करवाना चाहते हैं जिसमें ‘विजुअली फिट’ बेहद सहायक सिद्ध होगा।

कोई भी कर सकता है पार्टिसिपेट

‘विजुअली फिट’ में किसी भी उम्र का कोई भी व्यक्ति देश में कहीं से भी सुरक्षित माहोल में अपनी क्षमता की दूरी के मुताबिक अकेले ही वाॅक,रन या साइकिलिंग कर सकता है। पार्टिसिपेट करने वाले को https://bit.ly/VisuallyFit वेबसाइट में एक से तीस किमी की ऑप्शन को चुनना होगा। इस कंपीटिशन के माध्यम से जुटाए जाने वाले धन से 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपये तक के इनाम जीतने का मौका भी मिल सकता है। पार्टिसिपेट करने वालों को खुद को वैकल्पिक ऐप द्वारा अपना चैलेंज की दूरी रिकॉर्ड कर भेजनी होगी। अगले साल पांच जनवरी तक अपनी परफॉर्मेंस का स्क्रीनशॉट वेबसाइट में दिए गए ईमेल, वॉट्सऐप के माध्यम से भेजनी होगी। आयोजन में भाग लेने के लिए 500 रुपए की फीस तय की गई है।

