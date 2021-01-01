पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरेंडर:सैलून से 25 लाख के गबन में वॉन्टेड पति-पत्नी ने किया सरेंडर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
30 जनवरी 2020 से 25 लाख के गबन में वॉन्टेड पति-पत्नी ने वीरवार को कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल कर लिया है। पति-पत्नी के खिलाफ सेक्टर-3 थाने में धारा 381 (जिम्मेदार द्वारा चोरी करना), 420 (धोखाधड़ी) और 201 (सबूत मिटाने) की धारा के तहत मामला दर्ज था। आरोपियों की पहचान पंचकूला सेक्टर-15 के नवीन और उसकी पत्नी अंकुश बाला के रूप में हुई है। अब पुलिस पूछताछ करने में जुटी हुई है।

सेक्टर-9 स्थित एक सैलून की मालकिन गुनीत स्वामी ने पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर मे शिकायत दी थी कि उनके सैलून में दोनों पति-पत्नी काम करते थे। वे कैश काउंटर पर तैनात थे। सैलून की मालकिन की जांच में सामने आया कि सैलून में कस्टमर तो ज्यादा आ रहे हैं, लेकिन कमाई कम हो रही है। जब उन्होंने जांच की तो पाया कि बिल में गड़बड़ी हो रही है।

जांच में करीब 25 लाख रुपए का घपला सामने आया। इसके बाद पुलिस को शिकायत दी गई। जिम्मा सेक्टर-3 थाना पुलिस को सौंपा गया। पुलिस ने जांच करने के बाद केस दर्ज कर लिया था। केस दर्ज होने के बाद से दोनों पति-पत्नी की पुलिस को तलाश थी। इसके बाद अब उन्होंने कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया है। पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है कि कितने का गबन किया गया है।

