बढ़ेगी ठंड:पहाड़ों पर होगा वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस का असर,चंडीगढ़ में फिर छाएंगे बादल; हो सकती है हल्की बारिश

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
मौसम में कुछ राहत मिलने के बाद अब फिर से बदलाव होगा। मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ के मुताबिक अब पहाड़ों पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस एक्टिव होगा, जिसका असर मैदानी इलाकों में भी देखने को मिलेगा। यहां ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ेगा। हालांकि तापमान में ज़्यादा गिरावट नहीं होगी।

चूंकि धूप न निकलने के आसार हैं, इसलिए मौसम में दिन में भी गर्माहट नहीं होगी। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अगले 3 दिन बादल छाए रहेंगे। आज दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 24 तो न्यूनतम 8 दर्ज किया जा सकता है। वहीं बीच-बीच में बादल छाए रहेंगे और हल्की बारिश की संभावना भी है। हालांकि सुबह फिलहाल सूरज निकला हुआ है।

इस बीच मंगलवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 24.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 03 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक था। वहीं रात का तापमान 6.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम था।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम
गुरुवार को बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है। ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ेगा और हल्की बारिश भी हो सकती है।वहीं दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 17 तो न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है। शुक्रवार को बादल छाए रहेंगे।अधिकतम तापमान 19 तो न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

