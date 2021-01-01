पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच की मांग:जो पाकिस्तान चाहता था वही हुआ, मामले की जांच हो: सीएम

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कैप्टन ने कहा, किसानों को बदनाम करना गलत

सिंघु बार्डर पर कुछ शरारती तत्वों की तरफ से की गई हिंसा की निंदा करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार को कथित स्थानीय निवासियों की शिनाख्त करने को जांच करवाने की अपील की है। जिन्होंने सुनियोजित तरीके से पुलिस का सख्त सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर किसानों और उनके सम्मान पर हमला किया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने पूछा कि क्या यह सचमुच ही स्थानीय निवासी थे?’ उन्होंने इस बात की तह तक जांच करने के लिए कहा कि यह हुल्लड़बाज कौन थे और कहां से आए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि स्थानीय लोग किसानों के साथ ऐसा व्यवहार नहीं कर सकते हैं।

हुल्लड़बाजों को गड़बड़ी फैलाने के इरादे से किसी अन्य जगह से लाया लगता है। स्थानीय निवासियों की तरफ से किसानों को गद्दार कहा जाना, इस बात के सत्य होने संबंधी वह विश्वास ही नहीं कर सकते। कैप्टन ने कहा, ‘जो कुछ हो रहा और जो कुछ हुआ, ऐसा सब कुछ ही है जो पाकिस्तान चाहता है।’ कहा, किसानों को बदनाम किया जाता रहा तो हमारी सेनाएं जिनमें पंजाबियों का 20 प्रतिशत योगदान है, उनका मनोबल टूट जाएगा।

