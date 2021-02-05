पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • When Romantic Singer Shail Oswal Came To Launch The New Song "Ishara", He Said It Is Time To Support The Agitating Farmers

किसानों को सहारा:रोमांटिक गायक शैल ओसवाल नया गीत "इशारा" लांच करने आए तो बोले- आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों का साथ देना वक्त की जरूरत

चंडीगढ़13 मिनट पहले
रोमांटिक गीतों के गायक शैल ओसवाल ने नए गीत को रिलीज किया और कहा किसानों का साथ देना चाहिए। फोटो लखवंत सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
  • दिल्ली के फार्म हाउस में गाने की शूटिंग कर आज चंडीगढ़ में अपना नया गाना रिलीज किया

रोमांटिक गीतों के गायक शैल ओसवाल ने आज शहर में अपने नए गीत इशारा को लांच किया। इस दौरान वे एक्ट्रेस व डायरेक्टर समीक्षा सिंह के साथ गाने की मॉडल शिवांगी वर्मा के साथ पहुंचे। इस मौके मीडिया की ओर से उनके गीतों सहित कई तरह के प्रश्न पूछे गए। उनसे जब यह पूछा गया कि इन दिनों दिल्ली में किसान अपनी मांगों को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे है तो इस पर उनका कहना था कि देश के लोगों को किसानों का साथ देना चाहिए।

किसान अपनी मांगों को लेकर ठंडी रातों व विपरीत परिस्थितियों में दिल्ली की सीमा पर बैठे हुए है। गायक शैल ओसवाल ने कहा कि अगर आज हम सब किसानों का साथ नहीं देंगे तो आने वाले समय में हमें खाना नहीं मिलेगा।

ओसवाल ने अपने नए गीत इशारा के बारे में बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान अपनी पत्नी समीक्षा के साथ इस गीत को अपने फार्म हाउस में बैठ कर बनाया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस गीत में कुछ नयापन दिखाने के लिए राजाओं के समय को लेकर गीत का फिल्मांकन किया गया। इस मौके गीत की मॉडल शिवांगी वर्मा ने कहा कि गीत के फिल्मांकन के दौरान काफी कुछ नया सीखने को मिला।

