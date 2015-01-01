पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदल लिया दल:चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रदीप छाबड़ा व प्रदेश महिला अध्यक्ष दीपा दुबे की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं दर्जनों भाजपा कार्यकर्ताएं

चंडीगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं भावना चड्ढा ने कहा कि वे अपने-अपने एरिया के कम से कम और 80 सौ लोगों को कांग्रेस से जोड़ेंगी

बुधवार को भाजपा चंडीगढ़ की कुछ कार्यकर्ताएं भाजपा छोड़कर महिला कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गईं। सेक्टर 35 स्थित चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस भवन में चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रदीप छाबड़ा और चंडीगढ़ प्रदेश महिला अध्यक्ष दीपा दुबे की मौजूदगी में दर्जन महिला कार्यकर्ताओं को नियुक्ति पत्र देकर चंडीगढ़ प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस में शामिल किया।

इस मौके पर मौजूद चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रदीप छाबड़ा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने किस तरह जनहित के लिए नई योजनाएं बनाईं और घर-घर जाकर लोगों के राशन कार्ड बनवाए और इसी तरह कांग्रेस भविष्य में भी जनहित का काम करती रहेगी।

वहीं चंडीगढ़ प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष दीपा दुबे ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार की नीतियों से तंग आकर समिति अध्यक्ष और वार्ड की कई कार्यकर्ता आज चंडीगढ़ प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस से जुड़ी। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम के चुनाव होने के मद्देनजर वे अधिक से अधिक महिलाओं को कांग्रेस से जोड़ने की कोशिश करेंगी।

कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं भावना चड्ढा ने बताया कि मौजूदा समय में बेरोजगारी, महिला उत्पीड़न, और पीएम मोदी की विफल नीतियां और तानाशाही से तंग आकर भाजपा महिला मोर्चा छोड़ कर उन्हें कांग्रेस में शामिल होना पड़ा। उन्होंने कहा कि वे अपने-अपने एरिया के कम से कम और 80 सौ लोगों को कांग्रेस से जोड़ेंगी।

