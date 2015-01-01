पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगें पूरी करो वरना!:वर्कर्स की कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी ने कहा- मांगें न मानने तक फुकते रहेंगे चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के पुतले

चंडीगढ़32 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन का पुतला फूंकते कर्मचारी।
  • शनिवार को सेक्टर 32 स्थित वाॅटर वर्क्स पर गवर्नमेंट, एमसी और यूटी के कर्मचारियों ने चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन का पुतला फूंका
  • 28 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा पुतला फूंकने का सिलसिला,10 नवंबर को सेक्टर 12 में पेक डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में फूंका जाएगा

शनिवार को सेक्टर 32 स्थित वाॅटर वर्क्स पर गवर्नमेंट, एमसी और यूटी के कर्मचारियों ने चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन का पुतला फूंका। इसके साथ ही ये चेतावनी भी दे डाली कि जब तक उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं की जाएंगी, अलग-अलग लोकेशंस पर चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के पुतले यूं ही फुकते रहेंगे और ये सिलसिला 28 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा।10 नवंबर को सेक्टर 12 में पेक डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में पुतला फूंका जाएगा।

कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी एंप्लॉइज एंड वर्कर्स यूटी चंडीगढ़ के कर्मचारी इस दौरान इकट्‌ठे हुए। कर्मचारियों ने पुतला फूंकने के साथ ही जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। अपने संबोधन में कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी के प्रधान सतिंदर सिंह, महा सचिव राकेश कुमार, चेयरमैन अनिल कुमार ने चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन को चेतावनी दे डाली कि 28 नवंबर तक सभी विभागों में चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के विरोध में पुतले फूंककर प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे।

डीसी रेट बढ़ाने से पीछे हट रहा प्रशासन

नेताओं ने कहा कि यूटी प्रशासन डीसी रेट बढाने के फैसले से पीछे हट रहा है।बराबर काम के लिए बराबर वेतन के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को लागू नहीं किया जा रहा।मृतक के आश्रितों को पंजाब पैटर्न पर नौकरी देने और विभागों में खाली पद भरने की मांग भी की गई है। इसके अलावा डेलीवेज,वर्कचार्ज और आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को रेग्युलर नहीं किया जा रहा है। ठेकेदारों की ओर से आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों का ईपीएफ जमा नहीं करवाया जा रहा। बिजली विभाग और सीटीयू को निजीकरण करने की साजिश की जा रही है।यूटी कर्मचारियों का डीए रिलीज किया जाए और उनके लिए कैशलेस मेडिकल सकीम लागू की जाए।

कुछ अन्य मांगें

  • सीवरमैन के पद को टेक्निकल पद घोषित किया जाए
  • स्मार्ट वॉच सिस्टम द्वारा कर्मचारियों को जलील करना बंद किया जाए
  • चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन जैम पोर्टल के ठेकेदारों पर नकेल डाले और कर्मचारियों पर हो रहे आर्थिक शोषण को रोकने के लिए ठेकेदारों पर कार्रवाई हो
  • मिड डे मील और आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को दिवाली से पहले सैलरी दी जाए
