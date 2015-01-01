पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 नियमों को मानना होगा:शहर में छठ पूजा मनाने को लेकर प्रशासन की हां, कहा- सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का रखना होगा पूरा ख्याल

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ की सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर पिछले साल छठ पूजा मनाते लोग। इस बार लोगों को कई नियमों को मानना होगा। फाइल फोटो
  • एडवाइजर के सामने पूर्वांचल के संगठनों ने पर्व मनाने को लेकर मंजूरी मांगी थी

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान प्रशासन की ओर से छठ पूजा करने की मंजूरी दे दी गई है। प्रशासन की ओर से यह भी कहा गया है कि पर्व मनाने के दौरान कोविड-19 के नियमों का पूरी तरह से पालन करना होगा। प्रशासक के एडवाइजर मनोज परीदा की ओर से आज छठ पूजा मनाने को लेकर मंजूरी दी गई।

कोरोना संक्रमण से पूरी तरह से बचने के लिए छठ पूजा करने वालों को मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने के लिए कहा गया है। जिन संस्थाओं की ओर से पर्व मनाया जाएगा उन्हें कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन को पूरी तरह से पालन करना होगा। छठ पूजा का आयोजन 20 नवंबर को होगा।

शहर में रहने वाले पूर्वांचल संगठनों की ओर से एडवाइजर से छठ पूजा मनाने को लेकर मंजूरी मांगी गई थी। जिसके बाद अधिकारियों से बैठक करने के बाद आज ऑर्डर जारी किए गए है। शहर में छठ पूजा मनाने वालों की संख्या हजारों में है। शहर के सेक्टर-42 में बनाई गई लेक पर छठ व्रतधारी डूबते और उगते सूर्य की आराधना करते है। जानकारों के अनुसार छठ पूजा बिहार,झारखंड और यूपी का प्रसिद्ध पर्व है जो काफी कठिन और नियमों से पूरा करना होता है।

