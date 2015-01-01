पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोचक:बेटे से मोबाइल फोन छीनकर युवक भागा, पिता ने पीछा कर पकड़ा, पुलिस ने किया सम्मानित

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
जमना लाल की मुस्तैदी को देखते हुए डीजीपी यूटी संजय बेनिवाल ने उसे 5 हजार रुपए नकद इनाम दिया

सेक्टर-22 मार्केट में शराब के ठेके के सामने एक युवक 6 साल के बच्चे से मोबाइल फोन छीनकर भाग गया। बच्चे के पिता ने पीछा कर आरोपी को पकड़ लिया और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। मामले में सेक्टर-17 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी की पहचान सेक्टर-28 के 19 साल के सन्नी के रूप में हुई है। बच्चे का पिता राजस्थान का रहने वाला जमना लाल है।

जमना लाल की मुस्तैदी को देखते हुए डीजीपी यूटी संजय बेनिवाल ने उसे 5 हजार रुपए नकद इनाम देकर सम्मानित किया है। इस मौके पर एसएसपी यूटी कुलदीप चहल भी मौजूद थे। राजस्थान का रहने वाला जमना लाल बीते कुछ दिनों से चंडीगढ़ में आया हुआ है। वह गुब्बारे बेचता है। मंगलवार रात करीब साढ़े 8 बजे वह सेक्टर-22 शराब के ठेके के सामने बैठा हुआ था।

उसके साथ पत्नी और 6 साल का बेटा भी मौजूद थे। जमना लाल का बेटा मोबाइल फोन पर गेम खेल रहा था। तभी वहां एक युवक आया और उसने बच्चे के हाथ से मोबाइल छीन लिया। आरोपी मोबाइल लेकर बस स्टैंड की तरफ भाग गया।

जमना लाल ने उसका पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया और उसे बस स्टैंड चौक के डिवाइडर पार करने से पहले ही दबोच लिया। इसके बाद सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है और अब पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ करने में जुटी हुई है कि उसका किसी अन्य आपराधिक वारदात में हाथ रहा है क्या?

