खेल-कूद:स्टेडियम के लिए सरकार ने तैनात किए चार कोच

कालका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बास्केटबॉल, वालीबॉल, लॉन टेनिस, ताइक्वांडो के लिए कोच की नियुक्ति, खेलप्रेमियों में खुशी की लहर

कालका में खेल स्टेडियम के लिए प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा पहले चार कोच नियुक्त कर दिए गए हैं। जिसको लेकर खेल प्रेमियों में काफी उत्साह है। जानकारी के अनुसार सरकार द्वारा वालीबॉल, बास्केटबॉल, लॉन टेनिस व लड़कियों के लिए ताइक्वांडो की एक महिला कोच की नियुक्ति की गई है।

खेल प्रेेेमियों नेे बताया कि इन नियुक्तियों से अब कालका शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों के अंदर छुपी प्रतिभा को निखारने में मदद मिलेगी। सुभाष कालका पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय कोच वॉलीबॉल ने हरियाणा सरकार के खेल मंत्री संदीप सिंह का आभार जताते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र के पुराने खिलाड़ी व कोच की मदद करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कालका में तैनात किए गए कोचों को भी अन्य क्षेत्रों की तरह कालका के लिए मेहनत करनी चाहिए। लोगों ने विश्वास दिलाते हुए कहा कि उन्हें उम्मीद है कि कालका से आने वाले समय में राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर के खिलाड़ी निकल के आएंगे। उन्होंने कालका व आसपास के क्षेत्रों के अभिभावकों से भी अपील करते हुए कहा कि वह अपने बच्चों के साथ समय दें और उन्हें फिजिकल एक्टिविटीज में भाग दिलवाए। उन्होंने खेल मंत्री से मांग करते हुए कहा कि कालका रायपुररानी व मोरनी पर अगर ध्यान दिया जाए तो यह इलाका स्पोर्ट्स हब के तौर पर उभर कर सामने आ सकता है।

4 कोच हरियाणा स्पोर्ट्स विभाग द्वारा पोस्ट करवा दिए गए हैं। दो-तीन दिन में सभी को अपने-अपने कार्यभार संभाल लेंगे। वालीबॉल, बास्केटबॉल लॉन टेनिस व ताइक्वांडो के कोच की नियुक्ति गई है। -कुलदीप बेनीवाल, एसोसिऐट प्रोफेसर महाविद्यालय कालका।

