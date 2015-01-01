पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम चुनाव:सेक्टर-20 मार्केट में खुला जजपा का कार्यालय

कार्यालय का उद् घाटन करते जजपा नेता।
  • जजपा-भाजपा के सांझे उम्मीदवार का चुनावी कार्यालय खुलने पर पहुंचे वरिष्ठ नेता

पंचकूला नगर निगम का चुनावी बिगुल बज चुका है। इसी कड़ी में आज वार्ड 14 से जजपा-भाजपा के सांझे उम्मीदवार वकील सुशील गर्ग नरवाना के चुनावी कार्यालय का उद् घाटन हरियाणा विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता, जजपा राष्ट्रीय वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. केसी बांगड़, जजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सरदार निशान सिंह, जजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय सचिव रणधीर सिंह की ओर से किया गया। इस दौरान भाजपा-जजपा के मेयर पद के प्रत्याशी कुलभूषण गोयल भी मौजूद रहे।

वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने बताया कि सुशील गर्ग नरवाना की जनता में अच्छी पकड़ है। इससे पहले भी वार्ड वासियों ने उनके सुपुत्र आशीष गर्ग को भी पार्षद चुनाव था। उनके कार्यकाल में वार्ड में सड़कों का निर्माण, मार्किट में शौचालय, पार्क बनवाये, पानी निकासी ,बस सर्विस चालू करवाई व लोगों के हर सुख - दुख में सदैव शरीक होते रहे है और वार्ड का एक जाना माना चेहरा है।

