मांग:सड़क निर्माण को लेकर एसडीएम को लिखा पत्र

कालका2 घंटे पहले
कालका नगर परिषद दफ्तर से अप्पर मोहल्ला को जाने वाली सड़क का हाल बदतर है, जिसको लेकर लोगों में का रोष है। अब यह मामला कालका एसडीएम कार्यालय में पहुंच गया है। समाजसेवी ने पत्र लिखकर सड़क बनवाने की मांग की है। जानकारी देते हुए शिक्षा सुधार समिति कालका के प्रधान व समाज सेवी सुरेंद्र चौहान ने बताया कि इस सड़क का हाल बस से बदतर है।

वह लोग पूर्व में नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को भी कई बार इस सड़क का निर्माण करवाने की मांग कर चुके हैं। लेकिन अभी तक समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ अब उन्होंने कालका के एसडीएम व नगर निगम के प्रशासक को पत्थर लेकर सड़क का निर्माण करवाने की बात कही है।

लोगो का कहना है कि सड़क का हाल इतना खराब है कि लोग पैदल भी नहीं चल सकते और दोपहिया वाहनों का संतुलन बिगड़ जाता है। जिसके चलते दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती है और दो पहिया वाहन चालक चोटिल हो जाते हैं।

