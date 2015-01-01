पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:कालका के बाजार में नहीं बन पाया शौचालय

कालका9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कालका बस स्टैंड के सामने पड़ा टूटा हुआ मोबाइल शौचालय।
  • लोगों ने कहा- बाजार में आने जाने वाले लोग होते हैं परेशान, पुराने शौचालयों में नहीं है सफाई व्यवस्था

पूर्व में रहेे नगर निगम के एक अहम हिस्से कालका के मेन बाजार में निगम द्वारा पिछले 10 सालों में एक शौचालय तक नहीं बनाया जा सका। 17 मार्च 2010 को पूर्व कांग्रेस सरकार ने पंचकूला नगर निगम की अधिसूचना जारी की थी। जिसमें कालका अलग जोन बनाया था। कालका निगम में दो वार्ड बनए गए थे। इसी के साथ-साथ वार्ड नंबर 3 का भी कुछ हिस्सा कालका के अंतर्गत है।

निगम को लेकर उस समय लोगों की उम्मीद थी कि लोगों को पूर्ण तरह से साफ सफाई मिला करेगी। पंचकूला प्रशासन बेशक खुले में शौच मुक्त होने का दावा करे लेकिन, सच्चाई इससे कोसो दूर है। नगर निगम के अहम हिस्सा माने जाने वाले कालका के मुख्य बाजार में एक शौचाल्य तक नहीं बनवाया।

जिसको लेकर दुकानदार खुले में शौच करने को मजबूर है। दुकानदारों के साथ-साथ यहां बाजार में आने जाने वाले लोकल लोगों के साथ साथ पर्यटकों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। महिलाओं के लिए तो स्थिति और भी तनावपूर्ण हो जाती है।

मोबाइल टायॅलेट बने शोपिस

पूर्व विधायक के आग्रह पर डीएलएफ द्वारा कालका कॉलेज के पास बस स्टैंड के सामने एक मोबाइल टायॅलेट रखवाया था। लेकिन वह टायॅलेट मात्र शोपिस बनकर रह गए है। यह टॉयलेट इस्तेमाल करने के काबिल नहीं है। इनकी सफाई के मामले में डीएलएफ व नगर निगम एक दूसरे पर बात डाल अपना अपना पल्ला झाड़ लेते है।

निगम को नहीं मिली कोई जगह

निगम अधिकारियों का कहना है कि उन्हें बाजार में पब्लिक टॉयलेट के लिए कोई उपयुक्त जगह नहीं मिली। लोगो का कहना है कि बड़ी हैरानगी की बात है कि इतने बड़े बाजार में शौचालय के लिए जगह तक नहीं मिली।

पहले बने शौचालय नहीं है इस्तेमाल के काबिल

नगर निगम से पूर्व नगर पालिका द्वारा बनाए गए शौचालयों का भी रखरखाव नगर निगम द्वारा ठीक से नहीं किया गया। रेलवे रोड पर कुराडी मोहल्ले को जाने वाली गली की शुरुआत में बने शौचालय मेन बाजार में स्कूल के बाद बने शौचालय और यहां तक कि नगर निगम के दफ्तर के ठीक सामने बने एक छोटे से शौचालय की सफाई व्यवस्था इतनी बुरी है कि शौचालय के अंदर जाना तो दूर बाहर से निकलना भी दुर्लभ हो जाता है

बाजार में जगह न होने के चलते यहां टॉयलेट नहीं बनवाया जा सका है। ऊपर से प्रस्ताव पास होने पर ही शौचालय बनवाया जा सकता है। - सुभाष चंद्र, अधिकारी स्थानीय निकाय विभाग।

