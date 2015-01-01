पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:सड़क किनारे पार्किंग को लेकर अक्सर लगता है जाम, समस्या का समाधान हो

कालकाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कालका के मेन बाजार में लोगों द्वारा अपने वाहन सड़कों पर खड़े कर दिए जाते हैं और सड़क संकरी हो जाती है जिसके चलते कालका के मेन बाजार में जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है और लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। कालका के मेन बाजार में रोजाना इसी तरह की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाती है और परवाणू की ओर से आने वाले हैवी ट्रैफिक के चलते जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है।

जानकारी देते हुए कालका के लोगों ने बताया कि पुलिस द्वारा चालान तो किए जाते हैं लेकिन कालका की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुधारने में भी उन्हें ध्यान देना चाहिए। कालका निवासी लोगों ने विधायक हिमाचल से अक्सर लोग कालका के बाजार में खरीदारी करने आते हैं वह भारी वाहन अपने साथ लेकर आते हैं जिनको रोड किनारे ही पार कर दिया जाता है।

कालका पिंजौर की रोड पहले ही संकरी है वहीं रोड किनारे पार्किंग के बाद दो गाड़ियों को क्रॉस होने में भी दिक्कत होती है। लोगों ने बताया कि आसपास के गांवों से भी लोग कालका में खरीदारी करने आते हैं। लोगों की मांग है कि पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा रोड साइड पार्किंग को रोका जाए और परिषद द्वारा एक स्थाई पार्किंग स्थल बनाकर इस समस्या का निदान किया जाए।

गौरतलब है कि नगर निगम के अधीन कालका का क्षेत्र रहा है। इसी साल की शुरुआत में नगर निगम की उस समय की कमिश्नर द्वारा कालका का दौरा कर कर पार्किंग का हल करवाने का प्रयास किया गया था लेकिन वह सिरे नहीं चढ़ पाया।

कालका में लगने वाले जाम में कई बार एंबुलेंस फायर ब्रिगेड जैसी गाड़ियां फंस जाती हैं जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है और गाड़ियों को अपने गंतव्य पर पहुंचने में देरी होती है।

पुलिस को इस ओर ध्यान देना चाहिए। रोड साइड पार्किंग करके लोग चले जाते हैं और जाम उत्पन्न हो जाता है। वाहन खड़ा करने की पूरी व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। जिससे दुकानदारों ओर सड़क पर चलने वालों को भी कोई दिक्कत न होे। -इंद्रवीर सिंह, स्थानीय निवासी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें