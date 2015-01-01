पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:स्ट्रीट लाइट्स न जलने से लोग हो रहे परेशान

कालका2 घंटे पहले
स्ट्रीट लाइट दिन में जलती हुई।
  • 10 साल में निगम नहीं कर पाया स्ट्रीट लाइट की व्यवस्था, परिषद में भी नहीं हो पाया काम

दस साल पहले कालका को पंचकूला नगर निगम का जोन बनाया गया था। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा की राज्य सरकार ने कालका व आसपास के गांवों को मिलाकर इसे नगर निगम पंचकूला में शामिल किया था। उस समय क्षेत्र के लोगों में खुशी की लहर थी कि वह भी अब नगर निगम का हिस्सा बनेंगे और शहरों के तर्ज पर उन्हें भी सुविधाएं मिलेगी।

लेकिन दस साल बीत जाने व नगर निगम से दोबारा नगर परिषद बनने के बाद भी हालातों में कुछ ज्यादा बदलाव देखने को नहीं मिला है। नगर निगम के ही अंर्तगत आने वाले स्ट्रीट लाइट व्यवस्था का हाल बद से बदतर रही। यहां तक कि पिंजौर परवाणू बाइपास पर एक भी स्ट्रीट लाइट न होने के चलते लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

लोगों का आरोप है कि पूरे-पूरे साल शहर में नए स्ट्रीट लाइट के सेट शहर के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं करवाएं जाते सालों पुरानी लाइटों को ही तोड़-मोड़ कर ठीक कर काम चला दिया जाता है, कुछ दिनों बाद दोबारा वह लाइटें खराब हो जाती है।

बाजार से लेकर कई काॅलोनियों में खराब पड़ी है स्ट्रीट लाइटस

​​​​​ कालका की मेन सड़कों पर शाम होते ही अंधेरा छा जाता है। वही मेन बाजार में सोडियम स्ट्रीट लाइटस भी कई महीनों से खराब पड़ी है। लोगों का कहना है कि इन स्ट्रीट लाइट्स खराब होने के चलते ही चोर फायदा उठाकर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देते है।

वही रात के समय मेन रोड़ पर जलती स्ट्रीट लाइट लटकी होती है। दिन में ही लाइटें जल रही होती है। गौरतलब है कि फाटक के पास स्थित एक स्कूल के पास बने एक घर मे 2-3 बार चोरी हो चुकी है। उस समय पीड़ित लोगों ने कॉलोनी में स्ट्रीट लाइट न होने का मुद्दा उठाया था।

हम यहां पर 2 साल से रह रहे हैं पिछले काफी समय से खंबे पर लगी यह लाइट बंद पड़ी है यहां पर कोई भी इसे कभी देखने नहीं आया। -अंगूरी देवी, स्थानीय निवासी कालका।

सरकार द्वारा बिजली के बिलों में स्ट्रीट लाइट काबिल चार्ज किया जाता है लेकिन स्ट्रीट लाइट जलती नहीं है। सरकार किस चीज के पैसे चार्ज कर रही है। लोगों को ठगा जा रहा है। स्ट्रीट लाइट की व्यवस्था है नहीं तो लोग स्ट्रीट लाइट का बिल क्यों दें। - प्रवीण हूड्डा

फंड आएगा उसके बाद ही स्ट्रीट लाइट की व्यवस्था ठीक करवाई जा सकेगी। पूरे हरियाणा में स्ट्रीट लाइट बदली जानी है। इसके तहत कालका में भी स्ट्रीट लाइट बदली जाएगी। - सुभाष छोकरा, अधिकारी, नगर परिषद कालका।

