समस्या:धूप व बारिश में बस का इंतजार करने को मजबूर लोग

कालका
हाउसिंग बोर्ड के ग्रीन एरिया के साथ बना बस क्यू शेल्टर।
  • 7 किलोमीटर में एक ही बस क्यू शेल्टर वो भी इस्तेमाल के लायक नहीं

कालका रेलवे फाटक से लेकर कालका परवाणू सीमा तक एक भी बस क्यू शेल्टर नहीं है, जिसके नीचे खड़े होकर बस का इंतजार किया जा सके। जिसके चलते लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है लोगों का कहना है कि उन्हें खुले आसमान के नीचे खड़े होकर बस काया ऑटो का इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

धूप और बरसात में होती है परेशानी

कालका क्षेत्र के आसपास पहाड़ी क्षेत्र ज्यादा होने के चलते यहां पर बरसात भी ज्यादा रहती है वहीं गर्मियों में भी अच्छी खासी होती है। लोगों का कहना है कि बस क्यू शेल्टर न होने के चलते उन्हें बारिशों में बारिश में खड़े होकर बस का इंतजार करना पड़ता है वहीं धूप में खड़े होना बेहद मुश्किल हैं।

सामान चोरी कर ले गए लोग

हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के ग्रीन एरिया में बना एक बस क्यू शेल्टर जिसके अंदर कुर्सियां लगाई गई थी लेकिन चोरों ने उसे भी चोरी कर लिया गया अब वहां पर वह कुर्सियां भी दिखाई नहीं देती इतना ही नहीं इस बस क्यू शेल्टर में झाड़ियां उगी हुई हैं व इसका बेहद बुरा हाल है।

निगम नहीं बनवा पाया एक भी शेल्टर

लोगों का कहना है कि 10 साल कालका क्षेत्र नगर निगम के अधीन रहा लेकिन नगर निगम ने भी इस ओर बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं दिया कालका में एक भी शेल्टर नहीं बनाया गया। बसों पर निर्भर है ज्यादातर आबादी: कालका के आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोग ज्यादातर बसों पर ही निर्भर है। अर्ध पहाड़ी क्षेत्र होने के चलते लोग दूर-दूर के गांवों से शहर में अपने कामों के लिए आते हैं।

मेन रोड के ऊपर पहले दो बस क्यू शेल्टर हुआ करते थे जिनमें से एक गीता भवन के आगे बना हुआ था। वह एक हाउसिंग बोर्ड के ग्रीन एरिया के साथ गीता भवन वाला बस क्यू तो पूरी तरह से खंडहर हो गया था और अपने आप ही गिर गया। हाउसिंग बोर्ड के आगे बना बस क्यू शेल्टर बुरी हालत में है। उसमें झाड़ियां उगी हुई है। -सतीश दत्त शर्मा, निवासी।

अभी हमने पदों की स्वीकृति के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा हुआ है। उसके बाद ही कोई कार्य हो पाएगा। -अपूर्व चौधरी, कार्यकारी अधिकारी, नगर परिषद कालका।

