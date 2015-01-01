पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:कालका तहसील में तहसीलदार न होने पर लेकर लोगों ने जताया विरोध

कालका2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदीप चौधरी ने कहा -कालका तहसील में अगर कार्य नहीं शुरू हुआ तो रोड जाम करेंगे

गत 4 नवंबर से कालका तहसील में रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो रही है जिसको लेकर लोग परेशान हैं। यह परेशानी मेरे तक पहुंची तो मैं आज यहां पर पहुंचा हूं और यहां पहुंचकर लोगों की समस्याओं को जाना और इसके बारे में उपायुक्त पंचकूला से बात की उन्होंने जल्द ही समस्या का समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

उक्त शब्द मंगलवार को कालका तहसील में वसीका नवीसों से बात करने के बाद पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कालका हलका विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी ने कहे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग बेहद परेशान हैं। सरकार लोगों के काम नहीं कर रही है जिससे समस्याएं पैदा हो रही है।

समस्या का नहीं हुआ निदान तो करेंगे रोड जाम

कालका विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी ने कहा कि अगर यहां पर तहसीलदार की नियुक्ति के साथ-साथ लोगों की समस्याओं का निदान नहीं किया गया तो 3 दिनों के बाद गांधी चौक पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता रोड जाम करेंगे और जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार का काम लोगों की समस्याओं को सुलझाना होता है यहां पर लोगों की समस्याओं को बढ़ाया जा रहा है।

एफिडेविट भी नही बन रहे: वरिष्ठ वसीका नवीस सुशील कुमार गर्ग ने बताया कि अफसर जानकर छुट्टियां लेकर घर पर रहते हैं। अफसर दफ्तरों में नहीं आ रहे हैं और लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रायपुररानी के तहसीलदार को एडिशनल चार्ज दिया गया था । वह भी आज दोपहर बाद यहां पर पहुंचते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों की रजिस्ट्री तो दूर एफिडेविट तक नहीं बन पा रहे हैं। इस मौके पर प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता अजय सिंगला समेत अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

इससे पहले लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन: गांव चौपहर निवासी रंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वह किसी काम से आज कालका तहसील में आया था उसने यहां पर देखा तो कोई तहसीलदार था और न ही कोई अन्य कर्मी था यहां तक कि पीछे कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर भी नहीं बैठे थे। इसकी जानकारी उसने इलाके के अन्य लोगों को दी।

जिसके बाद पूर्व पार्षद सतिंद्र टोनी, गफूर मोहम्मद समेत अन्य कई लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। तूने द्वारा उपायुक्त से बात की गई जिसके कुछ देर बाद तहसीलदार दो ऑपरेटर के साथ तहसील में पहुंच गए। विजय बंसल ने की मांग तहसीलदार हो तैनात:तहसील कालका स्थानीय लोगों,वकीलों,डीड राइटर्स,जमीन मालिकों, खरीददारों समेत संबंधित लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनी हुई है।

प्रशासन व राज्य सरकार की लापरवाही व गलतियों का खामियाजा आम जनता को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। उक्त शब्द कांग्रेस वरिष्ठ नेता विजय बंसल ने कहे। कहा कि आलम यह है कि लोग टोकन लेकर तहसील आते है और वहां कोई नहीं होता।

संबंधित अधिकारी बिना किसी विलंब के रजिस्ट्रियां शुरू करें और सभी स्टाफ को जनता की सेवा में तैनात करे। स्थायी तहसीलदार व अन्य स्टाफ भी नियुक्त करे अन्यथा जन आंदोलन का सामना सरकार को करना पड़ेगा।

विकास कार्य पड़े हैं ठप

मौके पर पहुंचे प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता अजय सिंगला ने कहा कि या तो प्रदेश सरकार कालका हलके के साथ भेदभाव कर रही है या फिर प्रशासन पूरी तरह फेल है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की न तो नीति है न ही नियत है। लोगों को परेशान किया जा रहा है। कालका के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार किया जा रहा है। सरकार हर मोर्चे पर फेल है।

