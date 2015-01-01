पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:रेलवे फाटक से लेकर परवाणू बैरियर तक सड़क में गड्ढे

कालका2 घंटे पहले
कालका की मेन सड़क खस्ताहाल, लोग हो रहे परेशान
  • सड़क पर हैं सैकड़ों गड्ढे, चालक हो रहे परेशान, दो पहिया चलाने वाले होते हैं चोटिल

कालका रेलवे फाटक से लेकर परवाणू बैरियर तक करीब 8 किमी की रोड में सैकड़ों गड्ढे हैं जिसके चलते राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। लोगों का आरोप है यह पता ही नहीं चलता कि कहां पर सड़क है और कहां पर गड्ढे हैं। बीच में कुछ जगह तो ऐसी हैं जहां पर सड़क दिखती ही नहीं और दोपहिया वाहन तो दूर की बात है। चाैपहिया वाहन अमान भी हिचकोले खाते हुए निकलते हैं जिससे हाथ से होने का डर और ज्यादा बढ़ गया है।

लोगों का आरोप विभाग नहीं लेता कोई सुध

स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि विभाग कालका से परवाणू जाने वाली सड़क की सुध नहीं लेता। लोगों का कहना है कि सड़क का रखरखाव ठीक तरीके से नहीं किया जा रहा जिसके चलते सड़क खराब हो रही है और लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

आसपास के कार्य के लिए इस्तेमाल होती है सड़क: बता दें कि या सड़क पहले राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग हुआ करती थी लेकिन पिंजौर परमाणु बाईपास बनने के बाद उस सड़क को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग का दर्जा दे दिया गया। वहीं कालका पेपर वालों को जोड़ने वाली है सड़क पीडब्ल्यूडी के अंतर्गत आ गई। अब इस सड़क पर ज्यादातर लोकल ट्रैफिक ही देखने को मिलता है।

कई दोपहिया वाहन चालक हो चुके हैं घायल: कालका से परमाणु को जोड़ने वाली यह सड़क कई जगहों से तो इतनी बुरी तरह टूट चुकी है जी दो पहिया वाहन चालक अपना संतुलन नहीं बैठा पाते और अक्सर कोई न कोई वाहन चालक सड़क पर गिर चोटिल हो जाता है।

सड़क की हालत बेहद खराब है कई जगह तो ऐसी है जहां पर सड़क का पता ही नहीं चलता कि सड़क है या गद्दे बाकी बचे सड़क पर भी वाहन बाजार जाकर निकालने पड़ते हैं गति धीमी रहती है। -सौरभ बंसल, निवासी कालका।

हमारे द्वारा फोर लेन रोड के लिए 30 करोड़ का एस्टीमेट बना कर सरकार को भेज रखा है । उसके पास होने ही सड़क निर्माण का कार्य शुरू हो पाएगा। अभी फिलहाल गड्ढे भरे जा रहे है। -जसमेर सिंह एसडीओ,लोक निर्माण विभाग कालका।

