परेशानी:नए सॉफ्टवेयर में 2 महीने बाद भी आ रही दिक्कत, लोग हो रहे हैं परेशान

कालका4 घंटे पहले
कालका तहसील में जमीनों की रजिस्ट्रियों को लेकर बनाए गए सॉफ्टवेयर में कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना कालका तहसील के अधिवक्ताओं को वसीका नवीसों को करना पड़ रहा है। जिसको लेकर रजिस्ट्री करवाने जाने वाले लोगों भी परेशान हो रहे हैं।

जानकारी देते हुए वसीका नवीसों, अधिवक्ताओं ने बताया कि रजिस्ट्री का सॉफ्टवेयर कई गांवों के खसरा नंबर नहीं उठा रहा है। वहीं कुछ गांव जो नगर परिषद के दायरे से बाहर है उन्हें नगर परिषद के दायरे में दिखाया जा रहा है। वहीं बिस्वा को बिस्वसियों में व बीघों को बिस्वों में दर्शाया जा रहा है। वसीका नवीसों व अधिवक्ताओं के अनुसार कृषि भूमि पर बीघों को बिस्वों में दर्शाया जा रहा है और बिस्वसियों को नहीं उठाया जा रहा। वसीका नवीसों अधिवक्ताओं के अनुसार 2 माह से सॉफ्टवेयर में यह सभी परेशानियां आ रही है। लेकिन इसकी और कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव मीरापुर बक्शीवाला का सरकारी रेट से 2 प्रतिशत ज्यादा का स्टाम्प ड्यूटी साॅफ्टवेयर उठा रहा है।

सरकार को सॉफ्टवेयर के साथ-साथ उसके अंदर आ रही खामियों पर भी ध्यान देना चाहिए। सैकड़ों लोग यहां पर रजिस्ट्री करवाने आते हैं और सरकार का जनता के प्रति ढीले रवैया होने के कारण लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

इससे कालका तहसील के साथ राज्य सरकार को भी राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। राज्य सरकार इसकी ओर ध्यान दें जिससे लोगों को दिक्कत न आए। विजय बंसल, अध्यक्ष शिवालिक विकास मंच
समस्या के बारे में उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया जा रहा है। जल्द से जल्द इसका निपटान करवाने के प्रयास जारी है। विक्रम सिंगला, तहसीलदार कालका

