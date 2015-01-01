पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:यूआईडी नंबर नहीं हुए अलॉट, लोग हो रहे परेशान

कालका2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मकान जिनको नहीं मिले यूआईडी नंबर।
  • लोगों ने कहा- मकानों से जुड़ा कोई भी कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा है पूरा, समस्या का जल्द समाधान किया जाए

कालका के अपर मोहल्ला स्थित कई मकानों को पूर्व नगर निगम द्वारा यूआईडी नंबर अलाट नहीं किया गया है। जिसको लेकर लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि वह यूआईडी नंबर न होने के चलते मकान से जुड़ा किसी भी तरह का कार्य नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं।

नहीं मिल पा रहा है लोन

अप्पर मोहल्ले के लोगों का कहना है कि लोन लेने के लिए यूआईडी नंबर देना जरूरी होता है जिसको लेकर बैंक द्वारा यूआईडी नंबर के माध्यम से ही हर तरह की कार्रवाई की जाती है। अब यूआईडी नंबर नहीं है तो लोन बैंक द्वारा नहीं दिया जा रहा।

दफ्तर में धक्के खाने के बाद भी नहीं मिला नंबर

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि वह नगर निगम के समय में कई बार दफ्तरों में धक्के खा चुके हैं लेकिन उन्हें यूआईडी नंबर नहीं दिया गया।
कहा जाता था पंचकूला जाएं

लोगों ने बताया कि कालका दफ्तर में पूरा स्टाफ नहीं होता था जिसके चलते उन्हें कह दिया जाता था कि वह पंचकूला जाए। नए सिरे से देना पड़ेगा आवेदन: गत 17 सितंबर को अधिसूचना जारी कर सरकार द्वारा कालका व पिंजौर को नगर परिषद का दर्जा दे दिया गया था। जिससे सारे काम नगर परिषद के अधीन आ गए थे।

नगर परिषद का दर्जा मिलने के बाद कालका परिषद को एनआईसी से यूजर नेम और पासवर्ड नहीं मिला था। इसके चलते परिषद में भी कार्य रुके पड़े थे गत दिनों दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद यूजर नेम पासवर्ड नगर परिषद दफ्तर को मिल गया था।

नगर निगम कार्यालय में लोगों को धक्के खाने पड़ते थे उन्हें युआईडी नंबर तक नहीं मिला। जिसको लेकर कभी कालका कभी पंचकूला जाने की बातें कही जाती थी लेकिन पंचकूला धक्के खाने के बावजूद भी लोगों को यूआईडी नंबर नहीं दिया जा रहा। निगम के अधिकारी लोगों को परेशान करते थे। -सतीश भट्ट, निवासी कालका।

नगर निगम के समय में अगर किसी को यूआईडी नंबर नहीं मिल पाया है तो वह कार्यालय में आकर स्टाफ से संपर्क करें उन्हें नया यूआईडी नंबर अलाट कर दिया जाएगा। -सुभाष छोकरा, जेडटीओ अधिकारी, नगर परिषद कालका।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें