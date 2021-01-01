पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:पंचकूला में काेराेना वायरस के 10 नए मामले मिले

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार काे पंचकूला में काेराेना वायरस के 10 नए मरीज आए हैं। इसमें 3 महिलाएं और 7 पुरुष काेराेना की चपेट में आए हैं। अब पंचकूला में मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 13,757 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें पंचकूला निवासी 10,505 मरीज हैं, जिसमें अब तक 10,272 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। शुक्रवार काे जाे नए मरीज आए हैं।

उनमें 3 सेक्टर-10 के रहने वाले हैं, 2 सेक्टर-12 के रहने वाले हैं और सेक्टर-16, सेक्टर-25, सेक्टर-7, सेक्टर-8 और सेक्टर-4 से एक-एक मरीज पाॅजिटिव मिला है। जिले में अभी तक 1,59,264 लाेगाें के आरटीपीसीआर और रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

जिले में काेराेना वायरस से अब तक 147 मरीजाें की माैत भी चुकी हैं, जिनमें ज्यादातर मरीज पहले से ही गंभीर बीमारियाें से ग्रस्त थे और उम्र भी ज्यादा थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के भी अभी तक 179 हेल्थ वर्कर काेराेना पाॅजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं और अब महज 89 मरीज ही एक्टिव कैटेगरी में हैं।

