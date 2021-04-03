पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पौंड में रखे जा सकेंगे 1000 स्ट्रे डॉग्स; विधानसभा अध्यक्ष आज उद्घाटन करेंगे, शुरुआत में 500 स्ट्रे डॉग्स रखे जाएंगे

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
पंचकूला निगम की ओर से सुखदर्शनपुर गांव में बनाए जा रहे डॉग्स केयर एंड रिहैबिलिटेशन सेंटर का उद्घाटन शुक्रवार यानि आज होगा। हरियाणा विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता इसका उद्घाटन करेंगे। सेंटर में घायल और बीमार कुत्तों का इलाज भी होगा और हिंसक कुत्तों को अलग-अलग पिंजरों में रखा जाएगा।

किसी एरिया में डॉग बाइट के केस होने पर पंचकूला नगर निगम की टीम इन कुत्तों को पकड़ कर रिहैबिलिटेशन सेंटर में रखेगी। अभी सेक्टर-3 में पेट एनीमल सेंटर है। जहां बीमार कुत्तों का इलाज होता है। डॉग पौंड में स्ट्रे डॉग्स के हेल्थ चेकअप के लिए डॉक्टरों की टीम होगी।

ओपीडी, इमरजेंसी रूम व मेडिसन सेंटर भी होगा। डॉग्स के खेलने के लिए प्ले एरिया होगा। डॉग्स के लिए किचन, कैनाल स्पा की भी सुविधा होगी। शुरुआत में 500 स्ट्रे डॉग्स को रखा जाएगा जिसे धीरे-धीरे बढ़ाकर 1000 कर दिया जाएगा। कैनाल हाउस में डबल स्टोरी एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ब्लॉक बनेगा। यहां स्टाफ के लिए डबल स्टोरी हाउस भी बनाए जाएंगे। स्टाफ के लिए रिटायरिंग रूम भी होंगे। यहां डॉग्स के लिए हॉस्टल भी बनाया जा रहा है। शहर से बाहर जाने वाले लोग अपने कुत्तों को कुछ दिनों के लिए छोड़ सकेंगे, जिसके बदले में उन्हें प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से किराया चुकाना होगा।

सेंटर में 10 लोगों का स्टाफ रखा जाएगा

डॉग पौंड में रखे 1000 डॉग्स जा सकेंगे

4.5 एकड़ एरिया में कैनाल हाउस बन रहा है

2.75 एकड़ में पहले चरण में इसका निर्माण हो रहा है

1.75 एकड़ में दूसरे चरण में विस्तार होगा।

3.03 करोड़ रुपए खर्च आएगा।

39 फुट चौड़े व 20 फुट लंबे केजस बन रहे हैं।

40 केजस 3 ब्लॉक में बन रहे हैं

15 फुट चौड़ी सड़क केजस के बीच में बनाई जाएगी।

