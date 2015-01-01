पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीददारी:मार्केट के लिए 1125 स्टॉल की हुई बुकिंग

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
दुकान के बाहर लगे स्टॉल पर खरीदारी करती महिला।

शहर में शनिवार को दिवाली का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। इसको लेकर मार्केटों में चहल-पहल शुरू हो गई है। लॉकडाउन के बाद से बीते आठ माह से मंदी की मार झेल रहे व्यापारियों को इस दिवाली से काफी उम्मीद है। मार्केट में खरीदारी शुरू होने से रौनक बढ़ने के साथ ही दुकानदारों के चेहरे भी खिल गए हैं। नौकरीपेशा लोगों को दिवाली पर बोनस और अन्य लोगों को इन दिनों काम मिलने पर हाथ में पैसा हाेने के कारण लोग अपनी पसंद के मुताबिक खरीददारी कर रहे हैं।

पंचकूला नगर निगम ने साेमवार को शहर के मार्केटों में स्टाॅल लगाने के लिए बुकिंग शुरू की थी। तीन दिनों में नगर निगम की ओर से 1125 स्टॉलों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। नगर निगम ने शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में 1897 स्टॉल के लिए बुकिंग शुरू की है। यह बुकिंग ऑनलाइन कराई जा सकती है। इनमें से 406 स्टाॅल एससीओ, 154 एससीएफ, 966 बूथों, 64 डीएसएस के आगे हैं जबकि 307 स्टॉल ओपन एरिया या पार्किंग एरिया में रखे गए हैं। इनमें से अब तक 1125 स्टाॅलों की बुकिंग से नगर निगम को 6,48,208 रुपए की आमदनी हुई है।

निगम कमिश्नर आरके सिंह का कहना है कि निगम ने इस बार दीपावली के अवसर पर कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए वेबसाइट लांच की है ताकि दुकानदार घर या दुकान पर बैठे ही स्टाॅलों की बुकिंग कर सकें। इस वेबसाइट www.mcpanchkula.org पर विभिन्न सेक्टर में स्टाॅल लगाने के लिए फीस जमा कराकर बुकिंग करवाई जा सकती है।

वहीं सेक्टर-11 में दुकानदार पंचकूला नगर निगम की ओर से एससीओ के आगे स्टाॅल लगाने के लिए 3300 रुपए प्रतिदिन का किराया तय करने का विरोध कर रहे हैं। मार्केट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ने तय किया है कि कोई भी दुकानदार पंचकूला नगर निगम को स्टाॅल लगाने का किराया नहीं देगा। इससे एमसी और सेक्टर-11 मार्केट के दुकानदार आमने-सामने आ गए हैं।

