शिक्षा विभाग को स्वास्थ्य विभाग भेजेगा लेटर:2 दिन में मिले 117 मामले, से 7 और पिंजौर निवासी की मौत

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे जिलों में स्टूडेंट्स सहित टीचर संक्रमित
  • अब जिले में भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बनाना शुरू किया डाटा

जिले में पिछले दो दिन में ही कोरोना के 117 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इससे भी गंभीर बात यह है कि दो ही दिन में 2 मरीजों की मौत भी हाे गई। वीरवार को सेक्टर-7 निवासी 67 साल की महिला भी शामिल है, जो पहले से हाइपरटेंशन और डायबिटीज की मरीज थी। जबकि बुधवार को पिंजौर निवासी 68 साल के व्यक्ति की मौत हुई थी, वह भी हाइपरटेंशन और डायबिटीज का मरीज था।

वीरवार को 891 सैंपल की जांच की गई है जिसमें 68 नए मामले शामिल हैं। पंचकूला में अब कुल 10,657 संक्रमित मामले मिल चुके हैं, जिसमें 8,136 मरीज पंचकूला के हैं। ऐसे में अब 414 मरीज सक्रिय है और 7,601 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं अभी तक पंचकूला में 121 मरीजों की मौत भी हो चुकी है और 163 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर भी कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। पंचकूला में अब तक 1,02,797 मरीजों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं जिसमें आरटीपीसीआर के अलावा रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट भी शामिल है। वहीं, पंचकूला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से डाटा तैयार किया जा रहा है जिसमें पंचकूला के स्कूलों में आने वाले बच्चों के अलावा टीचरों के सैंपल की डिटेल शामिल की जाएगी। इसके लिए सिविल सर्जन की ओर से जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी से भी बात की जा रही है।

पिंजौर शिव कॉलोनी िनवासी की भी हुई मौत
65 साल के तरसेम शर्मा पिंजौर के शिव कॉलोनी में रहते थे। उन्हें 16 नवंबर को भर्ती किया गया था और इस दौरान बुखार और कफ की शिकायत थी। उनका भी रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किया गया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसके बाद उन्हें हालत खराब होने के कारण कोविड आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। तरसेम शर्मा की भी ज्यादा हालत खराब होने पर बाइपेप पर रखा गया था, लेकिन उसके बाद भी उनका ऑक्सीजन लेवल ठीक नहीं हुआ, जिस कारण 17 नवंबर को शाम करीब 6:30 बजे उनकी मौत हो गई।

अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही मौत, रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव
वीरवार को सेक्टर 6 के सिविल हॉस्पिटल में गुरदीप सिंह नाम के व्यक्ति को इलाज के लिए लाया गया था। जब तक उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया तब तक उनकी मौत हो चुकी थी। गुरदीप सिंह की उम्र 74 साल थी और बताया जा रहा है कि वे हिमाचल के रहने वाले हैं। हालांकि अस्पताल पहुंचाने वाले उनके जानकारों ने उनका पता पिंजौर की हिमशिखा कॉलोनी का लिखवाया गया है। वहीं डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके बाद शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। अब विभाग इनके संपर्क में आए लोगों के भी सैंपल लेने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

बाईपेप पर ऑक्सीजन नहीं बढ़ा तो चौथे दिन हुई मौत
65 साल की चंपा रानी 13 नवंबर को सेक्टर-6 के सामान्य अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई थी। चंपा रानी पंजाब के बलटाना में गोविंद विहार में रहने वाली थी। जब भर्ती किया तो उन्हें बुखार था। इसके अलावा सांस लेने में भी दिक्कत हो रही थी। जब चंपा रानी को एडमिट किया जा रहा था तो उनका रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई और जब हालत बिगड़ी तो उन्हें बाईपेप रखा गया। इसके बाद भी उनकी हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ और ऑक्सीजन स्तर भी नहीं बढ़ा। जिसके बाद 18 नवंबर को उनकी मौत हो गई।

डीईओ को पहले भी लिखा गया था लेटर: सीएमओ
सीएमओ डॉक्टर जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि कुछ जिलों में स्कूल के बच्चे और टीचर संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिसके बाद पंचकूला में भी ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। पहले भी डीईओ को लिखा था कि जो भी स्कूल चलाए जा रहे हैं उसकी जानकारी दीजिए। अब दोबारा से डीइओ को पत्र लिख रहे है। इसके बाद स्कूलों में टीचरों के साथ बच्चों के भी सैंपल लेंगे। अभी तक हमारे पास ऐसा कोई मामला नहीं आया है। फिर भी हमने अलग से टीम को डिटेल तैयार करने के लिए बोल दिया है।

कुछ जिलों में स्कूलों के बच्चों के अलावा टीचर भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। ऐसे में अब पंचकूला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शिक्षा विभाग को लेटर लिखा जा रहा है। जिसमें सिविल सर्जन ने डीईओ से पूछा है कि जिले में कितने स्कूलों में बच्चों को पढ़ाया जा रहा है। इनमें सरकारी स्कूलों के अलावा प्राइवेट स्कूल भी शामिल है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को जानकारी मिली है कि प्राइवेट स्कूल कुछ घंटों की क्लास भी लगा रहे हैं। ऐसे में इन स्कूलों में टीचर्स के अलावा बच्चों के भी सैंपल लेने जरूरी है। जिसके लिए तैयारी की जा रही है।

