पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोखाधड़ी:सरकारी नौकरी का झांसा देकर सेक्टर-4 निवासी पति-पत्नी से 12 लाख रुपए ठगे

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व मंत्री से नजदीकी और अफसरों से संपर्क होने का दिखावा कर ऐंठे पैसे

पिंजौर पुलिस थाने में हरियाणा सरकार में पूर्व मंत्री रहे एक नेता के नाम पर लाखों रुपयों की ठगी करने का मामला सामने आया है। साथ ही गुरू जी नाम के व्यक्ति से मिलवाकर दावा किया गया कि कई मंत्रियों के साथ इनकी जानकारी हैं। ऐसे में सेक्टर-4 निवासी एक दंपत्ति से लाखों रुपयों की धोखाधड़ी को अंजाम दिया गया और पैसे वापस मांगने धमकियां दी जाने लगी।

लिहाजा पीड़ित परिवार ने पंचकूला डीसीपी को शिकायत दी और जांच के बाद पिंजौर निवासी परमजीत सिंह और अजय कश्यप पर आइपीसी की धारा 120बी, 406,420 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। सेक्टर 4 निवासी शालू अग्रवाल ने शिकायत में बताया कि वह अपने पति अमित अग्रवाल के साथ जनवरी 2019 में दोनों आरोपी परमजीत और अजय कश्यप से संपर्क हुआ था।

आरोपियों ने बताया कि प्रदेश के एक पूर्व मंत्री के साथ उनकी जानकारी हैं। वहीं, गुरु जी नाम के व्यक्ति से भी मिलवाया गया। जिनके बारे में बताया कि उनकी नेताओं, अधिकारियों से जानकारी है। जो सरकारी विभाग में अधिकारी लगवा सकते हैं। लेकिन उसके लिए करीब 20 लाख रुपए देने होंगे।

जिसके उन्होंने दोनों आरोपियों को 12 लाख 20 हजार रुपए दे दिए थे और बाकी के पैसे काम होने के बाद देने के लिए कहा था। पैसे लेने के बाद कई महीनों तक आरोपी रोल नंबर, इंटरव्यू और ज्वाइनिंग कराने का खेल खेलते रहे बाकी के रुपए देने होगें। जिस पर शालू और उसके पति राजी थे।

लेकिन न कोई लेटर और न अन्य जानकारी मिली। आरोपियों ने कोई सही जवाब नहीं दिया। जिसके बाद मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई। जिस पर पुलिस ने जांच के बाद दोनों आरोपियों अजय कश्यप और परमजीत सिंह के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें