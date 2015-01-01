पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:काेराेना के 130 पाॅजिटिव मिले, सबसे ज्यादा शहर से मिले मरीज

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • तेजी से बढ़ रहा काेराेना संक्रमण, प्रशासन और पुलिस नियमाें की धज्जियां उड़ाने वालाें पर नहीं सख्ती
  • मार्केटाें में इकट्‌ठा हाे रही भीड़

दिवाली के बाद रविवार काे पंचकूला में काेराेना वायरस के सबसे ज्यादा 130 पाॅजिटिव मरीज आए है। इनमें पंचकूला के रहने वाले 75 मरीज है, जिन्हें अब आईसाेलेट किया जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से पहले ही बता दिया गया था कि अगर त्याेहाराें के दिन लाेगाें ने एहतियात नहीं बरती ताे उसका नतीजा आने वाले दिनाें में देखने काे मिल जाएगी।

ठीक ऐसा ही हाे रहा है, त्याेहाराें के दिनाें में सभी मार्केटाें में जमकर भीड़ लगी, काेई दूरी नहीं रखी गई, ज्यादातर लाेग मास्क के बिना ही घूम रहे है। नतीजा ये है कि जहां पंचकूला में एक दिन के अंदर 30 से 40 लाेग पाॅजिटिव अा रहे थे, वहां अब 90 से 130 लाेग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आने लगे है।

रविवार काे कुल 130 लाेग कोरोना संक्रमित हुए, इसमें 75 मरीज जिले के रहने वाले है। अभी तक जिले में 121 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमित होने से माैत हो गई है। कोरोना वायरस के 130 मामले आने के बाद अब जिले में 11 हजार 3 मरीज कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

इनमें पंचकूला के 8,345 मरीज कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें हेल्थ केयर वर्कर अभी तक 166 कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। पंचकूला में अब 7,715 पॉजिटिव केस ठीक हो गए हैं और 509 मामले एक्टिव हैं। इसके अलावा 1,05,512 व्यक्तियों के आरटी पीसीआर और रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल जांच के लिए लैब भेजे जा चुके हैं।

रविवार काे बरवाला से 2, हंगोली से 1, कालका से 3, करणपुर से 1, एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 से 1, एमडीसी सेक्टर-5 से 3, पिंजौर से 2, रामगढ़ से 2, सकेतड़ी से 1, सेक्टर-10 से 3, सेक्टर-11 से 1, सेक्टर-12ए से 3, सेक्टर-14 से 2, सेक्टर-15 से 6, सेक्टर-16 से 2, सेक्टर-17 से 1, सेक्टर-19 से 1, सेक्टर-20 से 2, सेक्टर-21 से 8, सेक्टर-25 से 1, सेक्टर-26 से 3, सेक्टर-27 से 1, सेक्टर-4 से 7, सेक्टर-6 से 4, सेक्टर-7 से 4, सेक्टर-8 से और सेक्टर-9 से 4 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले।

सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत काैर ने बताया कि पंचकूला में काेराेना वायरस के मामले अब दाेबारा से बढ़ रहे हैं। लाेगाें काे भी अब खुद लापरवाही नहीं बरतनी चाहिए, हम खुद अवेयर करने के लिए वाॅलंटियर और हेल्थ वर्कराें की सहायता से अलग-अलग जगहाें पर प्राेग्राम चला रहे है।

मार्केटाें में लाेग उड़ा रहे धज्जियां...

अभी लाेग खुद अपनी जान काे जाेखिम में डाल रहे हैं और मास्क नहीं पहनने के अलावा एक-दूसरे से दूरी भी नहीं रख रहे। जिससे वे अपने साथ-साथ अपने परिवार काे भी खतरे में डाल रहे है। वहीं, जिले में प्रशासन और पुलिस की ओर से भी शहर की मार्केटाें के अलावा जिले के अलग-अलग ब्लाॅक में सख्ती नहीं रखी जा रही।

उन लाेगाें पर भी सख्ती नहीं बरत रहे जाे मार्केटाें में बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे हैं। जिससे अब ज्यादातर लाेग संक्रमण के चपेट में आ सकते हैं। अब लाेगाें काे खुद भी आगे आना चाहिए और खुद भी मास्क लगाना चाहिए।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से भी दिवाली काे लेकर वाॅलंटियर की टीम बनाकर अलग-अलग ब्लाॅक और अर्बन एरिया में लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया जा रहा है। अब प्रशासन और पुलिस काे भी इस ओर ध्यान देना चाहिए और लापरवाही करने वाले लाेगाें के खिलाफ एक्शन लेना चाहिए।

टिक्कर ताल में वीकेंड पर सैकड़ों टूरिस्ट...

पंचकूला का माेरनी एरिया टूरिस्टाें के लिए काफी मशहूर है और काेराेना काल में यहां पर टूरिस्टाें का आना जाना बंद किया हुआ था। अब दाेबारा से माेरनी और टिक्कर ताल में टूरिस्टाें ने आना-जाना शुरू कर दिया है। जिससे वीकेंड के दिनाें में पंचकूला के अलावा चंडीगढ़, हिमाचल प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा के अलावा दूसरे राज्याें से भी काफी ज्यादा लाेगाें ने आना शुरू कर दिया है।

रविवार काे भी माेरनी के टिक्कर ताल में सैकड़ों गाड़ियां पहुंची, यहां टिक्कर लेक पर भी काफी ज्यादा लाेग घूमने पहुंचे, जिन्हाेंने न ताे मास्क डाले हुए थे और न ही एक-दूसरे से दूरी रखी हुई थी। जबकि, काेराेना संक्रमण अब पहले से काफी तेज फैल रहा है और ऐसे में यहां पर नियमाें काे पालन नहीं करने से प्रशासन और विभाग के साथ स्थानीय लाेगाें के लिए भी काफी ज्यादा परेशानी खड़ी हाे सकती है।

