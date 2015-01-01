पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निलामी:5 सेक्टरों के 14 प्लॉट, 8 सेक्टरों की 20 कमर्शियल प्रॉपर्टी की होगी बोली

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • सेक्टर-2, 8, 11, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28 के बूथ, डीएसएस, एससीओ और छह से 10 मरला के प्लॉट

प्रॉपर्टी ऑक्शन में विवाद सामने आने के बाद अब हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण (एचएसवीपी) त्याेहारी सीजन का फायदा उठाना चाहता है। जिस वजह से एचएसवीपी की ओर से कमर्शियल और रेजिडेंशियल प्रॉपर्टी की ऑक्शन को एक साथ करवाया जाएगा। लिहाजा एचएसवीपी की ओर से कमर्शियल और रेजिडेंशियल में से कुल 34 प्रॉपर्टी को मार्केट में उतारा। जिसमें 14 शहर के अलग-अलग सेक्टरों के प्लॉट्स हैं, जबकि 20 बूथ से लेकर शोरूम तक कमर्शियल प्रॉपर्टी है।असल में एचएसवीपी के पूर्व मुख्य प्रशासक पंकज यादव ने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान सिर्फ दो चीजों पर फोकस किया था।

जिसमें एक ओर तो एचएसवीपी की वित्तीय स्थिति को सुधारने के लिए बार-बार ऑक्शन की गई। वहीं, दूसरी ओर कई-कई सालों से एक ही सीट पर जमे बैठे कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों की बड़े स्तर पर ट्रांसफर की गई है। अभी भी ऑफिस में तीन अन्य लिस्टों को बनवाया गया था, जिन्हें जारी नहीं किया गया है।

इस ऑक्शन को 11 नवंबर के दिन पर रखा गया है। जिसके लिए पहले ही आईटी विंग की टीम को प्रॉपर्टी की लिस्ट देकर उन प्लॉट्स के अलग से अकाउंट नंबर बनाने के लिए बोल दिया है। इसी बात को लेकर एचएसवीपी के हेड ऑफिस में हाल ही में एक मीटिंग भी हुई।

इसके अलावा ये ऑक्शन 11 नवंबर को काफी देर तक चल सकती है, ऐसे में इसी तारीख को पंचकूला सहित कई जगहों पर इस्टेट ऑफिर्स के अकाउंट को भी बंद किया जाएगा। ये सभी काम एचएसवीपी के हेड ऑफिस में चीफ अकाउंट ऑफिस में होगा। यहां पर सभी अधिकारियों को इस दौरान मौजूद रहने के लिए भी कहा गया है।

रेजिडेंशियल प्रॉपर्टी: से.-2 के प्लॉट का दाम 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा

  • सेक्टर-2 में 10 मरला प्लॉट नंबर 775ए का बेसिक प्राइज 1,32,14,500 रुपए है।
  • सेक्टर-17 में 8 मरला कैटेगरी में प्लॉट नंबर 971, 972, 973, 974 का बेसिक प्राइज 1,02,42,900 रुपए है।
  • सेक्टर-21 में 10 मरला कैटेगरी में प्लॉट नंबर 2137, 2138, 2139, 2140 का बेसिक प्राइज 1,32,14,500 रुपए रखा गया है।
  • सेक्टर-25 में छह मरला कैटेगरी में प्लॉट नंबर 1403, 1455, 1546 का बेसिक प्राइज 71,90,500 रुपए है।
  • सेक्टर-26 में छह मरला प्लॉट कैटेगरी में प्लॉट नंबर 449, 611 का बेसिक प्राइज 71,90,500 रुपए है।

कमर्शियल प्रॉपर्टी: सबसे ज्यादा सेक्टर-14 मार्केट के एससीओ का बेसिक रेट 9 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा

  • सेक्टर-2 मार्केट से बूथ नंबर 59पी, 72पी का बेसिक प्राइस 78,01,200 रुपए रखा है।
  • सेक्टर-8 मार्केट से बूथ नंबर 73, 74, 83 का बेसिक प्राइज 85,08,800 रुपए है।
  • सेक्टर-11 मार्केट से बूथ नंबर 40, 84 का बेसिक प्राइज 85,08,800 रुपए है।
  • सेक्टर-14 मार्केट से एससीओ नंबर 325, 327, 329, 330 का बेसिक प्राइज 9,90,36,900 रुपए रखा है।
  • सेक्टर-15 मार्केट से बूथ नंबर 111, 137, 215 का बेसिक प्राइज 76,57,900 रुपए है।
  • सेक्टर-20 मार्केट से डीएसएस नंबर 276, 309 का बेसिक प्राइज 2,56,94,900 रुपए रखा।
  • सेक्टर-25 मार्केट से एससीओ नंबर 134,135 का बेसिक प्राइज 2,72,25,000 रुपए है।
