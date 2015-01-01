पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामुदायिक विवाह:गुरुद्वारे में 14 गरीब लड़कियों की करवाई शादी

गरीब लड़कियों की शादी करवाते संस्था के सदस्य।
  • कलगीधर मानव सेवा मिशन संस्था ने नाडा साहिब गुरुद्वारे में कराई शादी, जरूरत का सामान भी दिया

कलगीधर मानव सेवा मिशन संस्था ने शनिवार को नाडा साहिब गुरुद्वारे में 14 जरूरतमंद व गरीब लड़कियों की शादी करवाकर एक उदाहरण पेश किया। महानिदेशक, जनसंपर्क विभाग, हरियाणा में चेयरमैन पब्लिसिटी राॅकी मित्तल मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में पहुंचे थे। मित्तल ने मौके पर पहुंच कर 14 विवाहित जोड़ों को अपना आशीर्वाद दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ को आगे बढ़ाते हुए कलगीधर मानव सेवा मिशन संस्था ने 14 कन्याओं का विवाह करवाकर महादान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज लोग बेटियों को बोझ मानते हैं और समाज में भ्रूण हत्या जैसे महापाप हो रहे हैं। वहीं, कलगीधर मानव सेवा मिशन ने पिछले कई सालों से सामूहिक विवाह करवाकर एक रिकार्ड कायम किया।

आज इन विवाहों में हरियाणा, पंजाब व हिमाचल की जरूरतमंद और गरीब कन्याएं शामिल हैं। इस आयोजन के दौरान विवाह में जरूरत का साजो-सामान जैसे डबल बेड, साेफा, अलमारी, फ्रिज, टी.वी. व सिलाई मशीन आदि कन्यादान के रूप में सामान दिया गया। प्रदेश की अन्य समाजसेवी संस्थाएं, एनजीओ को भी आगे आकर इस तरह के सामाजिक कार्यों में बढ-चढ़कर भाग लेना चाहिए।

यह एक बहुत बड़ा पुण्य का काम है। इस कार्य में योगदान करने से बड़ा पुण्य का कार्य कोई नहीं हो सकता। कलगीधर मानव सेवा मिशन के संस्थापक डाॅ. हरनेक सिंह हरि ने बताया कि हर साल हमारी संस्था 14 कन्याओं का विवाह करती है। गुरुद्वारा प्रबन्धक कमेटी का इन विवाहों में योगदान रहा है।

इस मौके पर गुरुद्वारे साहिब के हेड ग्रंथी जगजीत सिंह, मैनेजर जागीर सिंह, कार सेवा प्रमुख बाबा सुक्खा सिंह, गुरु संगत वेलफेयर सोसाइटी की प्रधान बीबी बलविंद्र कौर, सरदार अमरजीत सिंह, जगतार सिंह तारा, सुरेन्द्र सिंह, सी.टी.यू., बलजीत सिंह, ककराली, प्रीतम सिंह, मलविन्द्र सिंह बिल्ला कार सेवा वाले, दर्शन सिंह, अकाली दल प्रधान भूपिन्द्र सिंह बरमी, जससिमरन हरि आदि गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

