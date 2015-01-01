पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बिजली संबंधी शिकायत के लिए 20 किमी पड़ता था जाना, अब टीबी में बनेगा केंद्र

बरवाला3 घंटे पहले
  • टपरिया पावर हाउस अप्रैल-मई 2021 तक बनने की पूरी उम्मीद

दर्जनों गांव के लोगों के लिए बिजली की शिकायत करने के लिए गांव से 15 से 20 किमी दूर गांव कंडाईवाला में जाना काफी समय से परेशानी का कारण बना हुआ था। लेकिन अब लोगों के लिए राहत की बात यह है कि गांव टिब्बी में बिजली विभाग अपना कंडाई वाला के अलावा एक अन्य बिजली शिकायत केंद्र स्थापित करेगा। ग्रामीणों ने पंचकूला विधायक एवं विधान सभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता के समक्ष यह मांग रखी थी।

लोगों ने मांग थी कि बूंगा गांव से कंडाईवाला तक करीब 20 किमी की दूरी हो जाती है। ऐसे में यदि बिजली की कोई शिकायत होती है, तो फिर वह शिकायत करने के लिए 20 किमी लंबा सफर तय करना पड़ता है। यदि किसी बीच के अन्य गांव में एक अतिरिक्त बिजली शिकायत केंद्र भी बन जाए तो फिर लोगों के लिए बिजली की शिकायतों का हल करवाने में बेहद आसानी होगी।

इसके अलावा टपरिया बिजली घर जो लगभग अप्रैल-मई 2021 तक कंप्लीट होने की उम्मीद जताई है। सरपंचों जिला परिषद के सदस्य तथा ब्लॉक समिति के सदस्य से भी भौगोलिक चर्चा भी की गई। टिब्बी गांव में शिकायत केंद्र बनने के बाद लोगों को होगा फायदा: टिब्बी गांव में बिजली शिकायत केंद्र बनने के बाद गांव टिब्बी, सबिलपुर, खेतपुराली, आसरेवाली, बेलवाली सहित कई ऐसे गांव हैं।

जिन्हें अबबिजली संबंधी शिकायत करने के लिए दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। लोगों को अब कम दूरी के अंतराल में ही बिजली की शिकायत करने का मौका मिलेगा। जिसको लेकर ग्रामीणों में खुशी है। लोगों की मांग को गंभीरता से लेते हुए बिजली विभाग अब जल्द से जल्द गांव टिब्बी में भी एक बिजली शिकायत केंद्र स्थापित करेगा।

जिसमें शिकायतें आने के बाद हमारी बिजली विभाग की टीम उन शिकायतों को हल करेगी। बिजली विभाग लोगों को बिजली में फाल्ट आने के बाद पहले भी कोई दिक्कत नहीं आने देता। अपनी तरफ से हर संभव प्रयास करता है कि जल्द से जल्द बिजली की सप्लाई सुचारू ढंग से चले।- रविंद्र ढाकला, एसडीओ, बिजली विभाग रायपुररानी।

