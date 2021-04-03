पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:पहले दिन 100 के बजाय 50 लोगों काे लगा टीका, सबसे पहले डीजीपी ने लगवाया

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते डीजीपी मनोज यादव। - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाते डीजीपी मनोज यादव।
  • पुलिस हेड क्वार्टर में अनिवार्य तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए निकाला लेटर

वीरवार काे काेविशील्ड वैक्सीन का दूसरा फेज शुरू कर दिया गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सेक्टर-6 के पुलिस हेड क्वार्टर में वैक्सीनेशन प्राेग्राम चलाया गया। इस दाैरान सबसे पहले डीजीपी हरियाणा मनाेज यादव ने खुद वैक्सीन लगवाई।

पहले दिन सिर्फ 50 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का टारगेट रखा था। जबकि, अभी तक हर सेंटर पर 100 वर्कराें काे वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट रखा जाता था। पहले दिन सभी 50 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया। वहीं, अगर बात हेल्थ केयर वर्कराें की करें ताे अभी तक उनका जाे 6219 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का टारगेट था, उसे भी पूरा नहीं किया गया। अभी तक 3676 काे ही टीका लगा है और 2543 वर्कराें काे नहीं लगा। वीरवार काे फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें काे छाेड़ कर किसी भी हेल्थ केयर वर्कर काे नहीं लगी।

वीरवार काे स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें काे टीका लगाना शुरू कर दिया। हेल्थ वर्कराें में पहले विभाग के डीजी, डायरेक्टराें ने टीका लगवाया था। वहीं, फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें में भी सबसे पहले डीजीपी मनोज यादव ने टीका लगवाया। इसके बाद डीजीपी स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूराे पीके अग्रवाल, डीजीपी क्राइम मोहम्मद अकील, एडीजीपी प्रशासन और आईटी एएस चावला, एडीजीपी अजय सिंघल, आईजीपी डॉ. एम.रवि किरण और आईजीपी राजिंदर कुमार ने भी टीका लगवाया। इसके बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर पंचकूला सौरभ सिंह के अलावा अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ कर्मियों ने पुलिस हेड क्वार्टर में वैक्सीन लगवाई।

हेड क्वार्टर पर टीका लगवाना अनिवार्य...वैक्सीनेशन के बाद डीजीपी हरियाणा ने एक लेटर भी जारी किया, जिसमें हेड क्वार्टर पर तैनात सभी अधिकारी अाैर कर्मचारी काे टीका लगवाना अनिवार्य किया गया। लेटर में लिखा कि काेविड वैक्सीन को लेकर भी किसी प्रकार की काेई भ्रम पुलिस अधिकारियाें अाैर कर्मचारियाें में न रहे।

जब कोविड महामारी के चलते अब तक लगभग 3 हजार पुलिस कर्मचारी संक्रमित हो चुके हैं, जिनमें से फ्रंटलाइन पर काम कर रहे 14 पुलिस कर्मियों को कोविड के कारण अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी। - मनाेज यादव, डीजीपी, हरियाणा

आज से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें काे वैक्सीनेट करने के लिए काम शुरू किया है। अब हम हेल्थ केयर वर्कर अाैर फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर, दाेनाें काे ही एक साथ वैक्सीन लगाएंगे। अब हेल्थ केयर अाैर फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें के लिए अलग-अलग टीमें बना रहे हैं। वीरवार काे फ्रंट लाइन वर्कराें काे ही टीका लगाया है। - डाॅ. जसजीत काैर, सीएमओ, पंचकूला

