पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सीराे सर्वे राउंड-2:53 फीसद महिलाएं 47 फीसदी पुरुषाें काे काेराेना हुआ और ठीक भी हो गए

पंचकूला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचकूला में 11.7 प्रतिशत लाेगों में मिला कोरोना संक्रमण

काेराेना वायरस के मामलाें काे देखकर स्टेट हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से सिराे सर्वे किया गया है। इसके अभी तक दाे राउंड किए गए हैं और पंचकूला में किए गए सीराे सर्वे राउंड-2 में 11.7 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में कोरोना के संक्रमण मिले हैं, जबकि, पहले राउंड में 6.5 प्रतिशत लाेगाें में ही पाॅजिटिविटी पाई गई थी, जिसके बाद अब दाेनाें राउंड काे देखें ताे इस बार 5.2 प्रतिशत पाॅजिटिविटी बढ़ी है।

जिले में सीराे सर्वे राउंड-2 में कुल 744 लाेगाें के ब्लड सैंपल लिए गए थे, जिसमें 392 महिलाएं थीं और 352 पुरूष थे। इसमें 87 सैंपल पाॅजिटिव पाए गए, जिसमें 43 महिलाओं के सैंपल थे और 44 पुरूष के सैंपल थे। 744 सैंपलाें में 673 सैंपल उन लाेगाें के थे जाे बिना लक्षण वाले थे, इसके अलावा 71 वह लाेग थे जाे पिछले 60 दिनाें में बीमार हुए थे।

वहीं, सीराे सर्वे राउंड-2 में जाे प्रतिशत पाॅजिटिविटी का पाया गया है, विभाग मान रहा है कि इससे साफ है कि अभी तक यह नहीं कहा जा सकता कि जिले में कम्यूनिटी स्प्रेड हुआ है। कम्यूनिटी स्प्रेड का खतरा तब हाे सकता है जब रिपाेर्ट में 25 से 30 प्रतिशत पाॅजिटिविटी पाई जाती।

32.7 प्रतिशत लाेग नहीं डाल रहे मास्क, 34 प्रतिशत उड़ा रहे साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां

सीराे सर्वे राउंड-2 में इस बार यह भी देखा गया है कि कितने लाेग इस बीमारी से बचने के लिए मास्क डाल रहे हैं और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग काे अपना रहे हैं। इसमें यह भी सामने आया है कि पंचकूला जिले में 32.7 प्रतिशत ऐसे लाेग हैं जाे अभी भी मास्क नहीं डाल रहे और 34 प्रतिशत वह लाेग हैं जाे बीमारी से बचने के लिए साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग काे भी अपना नहीं रहे।

744 लाेगाें पर किए गए सर्वे में सामने अाया है कि 68 प्रतिशत लाेग यानि कि 507 लाेगाें ने मास्क डाला था, जबकि 243 लाेगाें ने मास्क नहीं डाला। इसके अलावा 744 लाेगाें में 491 लाेगाें ने साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग काे फाॅलाे किया था, लेकिन 253 लाेगाें ने दाे गज की दूरी भी फाॅलाे नहीं की थी।

एचपीएससी के चेयरमैन आलाेक वर्मा पाॅजिटिव, सीटी स्कैन करवाने पहुंचे पंचकूला...

हरियाणा पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन के चेयरमैन आलाेक वर्मा साेमवार काे सेक्टर-6 के जनरल अस्पताल पहुंचे। उन्हें काेविड एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल लाया गया था और वह सीधे सीटी स्कैन सेंटर में पहुंचे, जिसके बाद उन्हाेंने अपना सीटी स्कैन करवाया और वापस चंडीगढ़ चले गए। वहीं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एचपीएससी के चेयरमैन आलाेक वर्मा काे चंडीगढ़ से लाया गया और उन्हें करीब साढ़े 3 बजे लाया जाना था।

जबकि, उन्हें अस्पताल में 4 बजे लाया गया। वहीं, सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत काैर ने बताया कि वह काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हैं और सीटी स्कैन करवाने अस्पताल आए थे। उन्हाेंने यह भी बताया कि वह चंडीगढ़ में ही पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें