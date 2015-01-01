पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकान पर खरीदी-बिक्री:552 स्टाॅल बुक, एमसी ने 3 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा कमाए

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दुकान के बाहर लगे स्टॉल से खरीदारी करती महिला।
  • शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में 1897 स्टॉल के लिए बुकिंग शुरू, ऑनलाइन कराई जा सकती है बुकिंग

शहर में दिवाली फेस्टिवल की तैयारियां जोर-शोर से चल रही है। लॉकडाउन के बाद से बीते आठ माह से मंदी की मार झेल रहे व्यापारियों को इस दिवाली से काफी उम्मीद है। मार्केट में खरीदारी शुरू होने से रौनक बढ़ने के साथ ही दुकानदारों के चेहरे भी खिल गए हैं। लोग घरों के सजावट, खाने-पीने के सामान सहित कपड़े, फर्नीचर खरीद रहे हैं। हर दुकान में कस्टमर्स की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

पंचकूला नगर निगम ने साेमवार को शहर की मार्केटों में स्टाॅल लगाने के लिए बुकिंग शुरू की थी। दो दिनों में नगर निगम की ओर से 552 स्टॉलों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। नगर निगम ने शहर के विभिन्न सेक्टरों में 1897 स्टॉल के लिए बुकिंग शुरू की है। यह बुकिंग ऑनलाइन कराई जा सकती है।

इनमें से 406 स्टाल एससीओ, 154 एससीएफ, 966 बूथों, 64 डीएसएस के आगे हैं जबकि 307 स्टॉल ओपन एरिया या पार्किंग एरिया में रखे गए हैं। इनमें से अब तक 552 स्टाॅलों की बुकिंग से नगर निगम को 3,09,160 रुपए की आमदनी हुई है। निगम कमिश्नर आरके सिंह का कहना है कि निगम ने इस बार दीपावली के अवसर पर कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए वेबसाइट लांच की है।

ताकि दुकानदार घर या दुकान पर बैठे ही स्टाॅलों की बुकिंग कर सकें। इस वेबसाइट www.mcpanchkula.org पर विभिन्न सेक्टर में स्टाॅल लगाने के लिए फीस जमा कराकर बुकिंग करवाई जा सकती है। उनका कहना है कि ऑनलाइन बुकिंग को लेकर अच्छे परिणाम सामने आए हैं। दुकानदारों ने भी निगम की इस पहल का स्वागत किया है।

स्टाॅल की बुकिंग कराने वालों को इसकी रसीद अपने स्टाॅल पर चस्पा करनी होगी। अगर कोई बिना बुकिंग के स्टाॅल लगाता है तो पकड़े जाने पर उससे दोगुनी राशि ली जाएगी। निगम के कार्यकारी अधिकारी जरनैल सिंह ने दुकानदारों से आग्रह किया है कि वे अपने स्टाॅलों पर भीड़ इकट्‌ठा न होने दें।

ग्राहकों के बीच 2 गज की दूरी बनाने के लिए गोल निशान बनाए। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से अपील की है कि वे अपनी दुकान पर मास्क का प्रयोग अनिवार्य है। दुकानदारों से अपनी दुकान के बाहर सैनिटाइजर का विशेष प्रबंध करने को कहा है।

डीसी ऑफिस में पटाखों के स्टॉल्स का निकला ड्रॉ
पंचकूला व कालका सबडिवीजन का ड्रॉ मंगलवार को सेक्टर-1 डीसी ऑफिस स्थित कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल में निकाला गया। सबसे पहले कालका-पिंजौर और उसके बाद बरवाला, रायपुररानी, रामगढ़ और फिर पंचकूला के स्टॉल्स का ड्रॉ निकाला गया। ड्रॉ के दौरान एडीसी इमरान रजा, पंचकूला एसडीएम डॉ. रिचा राठी और कालका एसडीएम राकेश संधू मौजूद रहे।

पंचकूला में कुल 412 लोगों ने स्टॉल के लिए आवेदन दिया था। उसके एवज में 13 लोगों का नाम ड्रॉ में निकला। एसडीएम डॉ. रिचा राठी ने ड्रॉ में जिन-जिन लोगों का नाम निकाला उनकी घोषणा की। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा वेटिंग लिस्ट में कुछ लोगों का नाम रखा गया है।

जिन लोगों का ड्रॉ में नाम निकला है अगर उनमें से कोई नियम के मुताबिक कागजी कार्रवाई नहीं करवा पाता है तो उसकी जगह वेटिंग लिस्ट में शामिल लोगों को जगह दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा कालका में करीब 108 लोगों ने पटाखों के स्टॉल के लिए आवेदन दिया था।

