पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:जिले में कई दिनों बाद कोरोना के 65 मामले

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे ज्यादा 43 मरीज शहर के, सिर्फ एक मरीज कालका निवासी, रिकवरी रेट 95% पर पहुंचा

पंचकूला में मंगलवार को कई दिनों बाद कोरोना वायरस के 65 नए मामले आए हैं। इससे पहले पिछले कुछ दिनों से जिले में महज 20 से 30 मरीज ही पॉजिटिव आ रहे थे। वहीं, कम मामले आने से पंचकूला जिले का रिकवरी रेट भी काफी हद तक ठीक हुआ है। हालांकि अब रिकवरी रेट 95 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है, जबकि कुछ दिन पहले रिकवरी रेट 97 तक पहुंचा था।

मंगलवार को 65 नए मामलों में 44 मरीज पंचकूला जिले के है, जिसमें महज 1 मरीज ही कालका का रहने वाला है, जबकि 43 मरीज अर्बन एरिया के सेक्टर्स के रहने वाले हैं। इसमें सेक्टर-4, सेक्टर-6, सेक्टर-7, सेक्टर-8 और सेक्टर-9 से 9 मरीज हैं, 11 मरीज सेक्टर-27, सेक्टर-26, सेक्टर-25, सेक्टर-20 के रहने वाले हैं।

सेक्टर-16 और सेक्टर-17 के 8 मरीज है, सेक्टर-15 के 3 मरीज, सेक्टर-11, सेक्टर-12 और सेक्टर-12ए के 7 मरीज हैं और एमडीसी सेक्टर-5, कालका, सीआरपीएफ के अलावा अमरावती एन्क्लेव के 5 मरीज शामिल हैं।सीएमओ डॉक्टर जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 65 नए मामले आए हैं।

अब पंचकूला के 244 मरीज एक्टिव हैं और 6,871 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। फेस्टिवल सीजन को देखते हुए हमने कोरोना सेना की टीम के जो वॉलंटियर है उनकी हेल्प से लोगों को मास्क लगाने और एक-दूसरे से दूरी को लेकर अवेयर कर रहे है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें