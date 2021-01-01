पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण:764 वर्कर आए ही नहीं, 376 काे लगा टीका, 3298 काे लग चुकी है वैक्सीन

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेक्टर 21 अल्केमिस्ट अस्पताल में हेल्थ वर्कर अशोक कुमार और गुरुकुल पीएचसी में साकेत अस्पताल के रमेश कुमार वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सेक्टर 21 अल्केमिस्ट अस्पताल में हेल्थ वर्कर अशोक कुमार और गुरुकुल पीएचसी में साकेत अस्पताल के रमेश कुमार वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए।
  • 13 सेंटराें पर 1140 वर्कराें काे देनी थी काेविशील्ड, रायपुररानी एेसा सेंटर जहां दूसरी बार भी 100% काे टीके लगे

16 जनवरी से लेकर अब तक शुक्रवार काे सबसे ज्यादा 13 सेंटराें पर एक साथ कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई गई। हैरानी की बात है कि अब तक सबसे ज्यादा खराब रिजल्ट भी शुक्रवार काे ही देखना पड़ा। हालात ऐसे है कि विभाग ने 13 सेंटराें पर 1140 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का टारगेट रखा था, लेकिन कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए 764 ऐसे वर्कर थे जाे सेंटर पर आए ही नहीं।

शुक्रवार काे महज 376 वर्कराें काे ही टीका लग पाया है। वहीं, रायपुररानी एक ऐसा हेल्थ सेंटर है जहां पर अब तक दाे बार वैक्सीनेशन का काम प्राेग्राम किया गया, जिसमें दाेनाें बार 100 से ज्यादा वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का काम टाइम से भी पहले किया गया।

ऐसे में अब सवाल ये खड़ा हाेता है कि जिन सेंटराें पर बेहद कम हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगवाने आ रहे है, क्या उन सेंटराें के इंचार्ज पहले से काेई तैयारी नहीं कर रहे या उन्हें पूछने वाला विभाग में काेई नहीं है। इन सभी हालाताें ने अब विभाग के सीनियर अधिकारियाें पर भी सवाल खड़े किए है, क्याें कि कुछ सेंटर ऐसे है जहां बेहद अच्छा रिजल्ट आ रहा है और कई सेंटर ऐसे है जहां खराब रिजल्ट आ रहा है।

कालका, पिंजाैर, सेक्टर-7 डिस्पेंसरी और बरवाला का बुरा हाल: शुक्रवार काे 13 सेंटराें पर वैक्सीन लगाने का काम किया गया। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा खराब रिजल्ट सेक्टर 7 डिस्पेंसरी का रहा। यहां पर टारगेट ताे 100 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाने का था, लेकिन टीका सिर्फ 8 वर्कराें काे लगा।

इसके बाद सिविल अस्पताल में भी 100 वर्कराें में महज 15 काे ही टीका लगा, कालका सब डिविजनल हाॅस्पिटल में भी टारगेट 86 वर्कराें का था, लेकिन टीका सिर्फ 9 वर्कराें काे ही लगा पाए। बरवाला पीएचसी में भी 89 वर्कराें में सिर्फ 10 काे ही टीका लगा पाए। सूरजपुर हेल्थ सेंटर पर भी 39 वर्कराें में 8 काे टीका लगा।

पिंजाैर पीएचसी का हाल भी ऐसा ही था, जहां पर 71 वर्कराें में सिर्फ 10 वर्कराें काे ही टीका लग पाया। अब सवाल इन सेंटराें के इंचार्ज पर उठता है कि क्या वैक्सिनेशन प्राेग्राम से पहले वह किसी तरह की प्लानिंग नहीं कर रहे या काेई इसमें दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रहा।

सीएमओ डाॅ. जसजीत काैर ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे सुबह पाेर्टल भी नहीं चला, जिस कारण ऑफलाइन डाटा रिकॉर्ड करना पड़ा। पाेलियाे अभियान में ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर ड्यूटी देंगे, जिस कारण अब अगले दाे तीन दिन भी कम वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया जा सकता है।

पाेलियाे अभियान खत्म हाेने के बाद दाेबारा से रिव्यू किया जाएगा। उन सेंटराें पर भी खास नजर है, जहां पर टारगेट ज्यादा था और कम वर्कराें काे टीका लग पाया है। इसके लिए जिन सेंटराें पर कम वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया है, उन सेंटराें के इंचार्ज से भी बात की जाएगी।

कुल 6219 वर्कराें में अब तक लगा चुके 3298 वर्कराें काे टीका
जिले में कुल 6219 हेल्थ वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया जाना है। इसमें 3541 सरकारी कर्मचारी है और 2678 प्राइवेट वर्कर है। विभाग की ओर से 13 दिनाें में अब तक 3298 वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया है। शुक्रवार काे महज 33 प्रतिशत वर्कराें काे टीका लगाया गया, जबकि अभी तक कुल 55.2 प्रतिशत वर्कराें काे ही टीका लगा है।

शुक्रवार काे ताे विभाग का काेविन पाेर्टल भी काम नहीं करा, सुबह से दाेपहर तक पाेर्टल पर नेटवर्किंग नहीं हाेने के कारण रजिस्टर में एंट्रियां करनी पड़ी। इसके बाद दाेपहर काे नेटवर्क चला, जिसके बाद उन वर्कराें का डाटा पाेर्टल पर अपलाेड किया गया, जिन्हें टीका लगाया गया। वहीं, कुछ सेंटराें पर ऑपरेटर कम हाेने से भी पाेर्टल पर काम देरी हाे रहा है, इसके लिए भी विभाग काे ऑपरेटराें की संख्या बढ़ानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser