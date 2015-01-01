पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 हजारी हुआ कोरोना:77 नए संक्रमित मिले, आंकड़ा बढ़ने से हर रोज गिर रहा मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में अब 442 सक्रिय मरीज

मंगलवार को कोरोना के 77 नए मामले आए हैं। जबकि जिले में अभी तक 117 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमित होने से मृत्यु हो गई है। 77 नए मामलों में पंचकूला के 70 मामले आए हैं। जिसके बाद अब जिले में 10 हज़ार 35 मरीज कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। वहीं अब पंचकूला में रिकवरी रेट घट कर 92.6 प्रतिशत हो गई है। पंचकूला के 7,644 मरीज कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

सीएमओ डॉ. जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 5 हेल्थ वर्कर संक्रमित मिले हैं। 7085 पॉजिटिव केस ठीक हो गए है। जबकि 442 मामलें सक्रिय है। सीएमओ डॉ. जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि अमरावती एन्क्लेव से 2, बरवाला से 1, माजरी मेहताब से 2, एमडीसी सेक्टर-4 से 3, एमडीसी 5 से 8, सेक्टर-6 से 1, पिंजौर से 1, रायपुररानी से 1, सेक्टर-10 से 7, 11 से 3, 12 से 3, 12ए से 3, 15 से 1, 17 से 1, 19 से 1, 20 से 6, 21 से 1, 24 से 1, 25 से 1, 26 से 2, 29 से 2, 6 से 6, 7 से 5, 8 से 7 संक्रमित मिले हैं।

जनरल अस्पताल में अब खुद डॉक्टरों ने संभाला मोर्चा
सेक्टर-6 के जनरल अस्पताल में अब हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के डाॅक्टर लाेगाें काे मास्क डालने से लेकर साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए अवेयर कर रहे है। लेकिन अस्पताल के ए ब्लाॅक में लगी लिफ्ट थी, जहां पर डाॅक्टर और स्टाफ की लिफ्ट में एक साथ करीब 10 से ज्यादा लाेग आ जा रहे थे।

इसी संबंध में साेमवार काे डाॅ. मनकीरत ने अस्पताल के कुछ डाॅक्टर और स्टाफ के साथ मिलकर लिफ्ट पर अवेयरनेस कैंपेन चलाया और हाथाें में पाेस्टर लेकर अवेयर किया। वहीं, अब लिफ्ट में एक साथ सिर्फ चार लाेगाें काे आने जाने के लिए ही हिदायतें दी गई है।

