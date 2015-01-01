पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:सीआरपीएफ जवान सहित 78 नए मामले मिले, 2 स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी संक्रमित आए

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • काेराेना वायरस के मामले बढ़ने से एक्टिव केस भी हुए ज्यादा, अब 468 मरीज एक्टिव अाैर 117 की हाे चुकी मौत

बुधवार काे पंचकूला में सीआरपीएफ जवान के साथ 78 नए मामले आए हैं। जिसमें 2 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर भी पॉजिटिव आए है और कुछ दिन पहले डीसी ऑफिस के भी कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। वहीं, पिछले कुछ दिनाें से मामले बढ़ने से अब जिले में एक्टिव केस भी ज्यादा हाे गए है।

पंचकूला में अब तक 10,113 मामले आ चुके हैं, जिसमें जिले के रहने वाले 7,711 मरीज शामिल हैं। बुधवार काे आए 78 मामलाें में जिले के 67 मरीज है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा अर्बन एरिया के मरीज शामिल है। जिले में अभी तक 97,748 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिसमें आरटी पीसीआर के अलावा रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल शामिल है।

जिले में अभी तक 160 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाे चुके हैं, जिसमें 2 मरीज बुधवार काे भी पाॅजिटिव आए है। वहीं, अगर जिले में काेराेना वायरस से हाेने वाली माैत की बात करें ताे अभी तक 117 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से पंचकूला में अलग-अलग सेक्टरों में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए हेल्थ वर्करों के अलावा वालंटियर की टीम बनाई गई है।

यह टीम लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनने के लिए अवेयर कर रही है। वहीं अब कुछ ऐसे मामले सामने आए हैं जिसमें लोग हेल्थ केयर वर्करों से ही मिसबिहेव कर रहे है। वहीं कुछ ऐसे लोग भी हैं जो हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का साथ भी दे रही हैं।

विभाग की ओर से आशा वर्करों को भी लोगों को अवेयर करने के लिए लगाया गया है। आशा वर्कर भी हाथों में पोस्टर लेकर लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनने के लिए अवेयर कर रही हैं।

67 मामलाें में 6 रूरल एरिया के, सबसे ज्यादा अर्बन एरिया के मरीज...

जिले में रहने वाले 67 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज अर्बन एरिया के हैैं। इसमें सिर्फ 6 मरीज रूरल एरिया के हैं।

बुधवार काे अमरावती से 2, सीआरपीएफ का 1, हरयाेली से 1, एमडीसी के सेक्टराें से 4, माॅली से 1, पिंजाैर से 4, रैली से 1, सेक्टर-10 से 4, सेक्टर-11 से 1, सेक्टर-12 से 5, सेक्टर-12ए से 4, सेक्टर-15 से 6, सेक्टर-19 से 1, सेक्टर-2 से 1, सेक्टर-20 से 5, सेक्टर-21 से 5, सेक्टर-25 से 5, सेक्टर-26 ये 1, सेक्टर-27 से 1, सेक्टर-31 से 1, सेक्टर-4 से 2, सेक्टर-6 से 1, सेक्टर-7 से 6, सेक्टर-8 से 2 अाैर सेक्टर-9 से एक के अलावा शाहपुर से 1 मरीज पाॅजिटिव आया है।

