कोरोना का कहर जारी:80 नए संक्रमित मिले, 40 मरीज पंचकूला के; 527 मरीज एक्टिव हुए ताे रिकवरी रेट भी 91.7 पहुंचा

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार काे काेराेना वायरस के 80 नए मामले आए हैं, जिसमें 40 मरीज पंचकूला के रहने वाले हैं। वहीं, अब जिले में एक्टिव केस बढ़ते जा रहे है, जिसके बाद अब 527 मरीज सक्रिय हैं। इससे रिकवरी रेट भी पहले से काफी कम हाे गया है। अब जिले का रिकवरी रेट 91.7 प्रतिशत पर अा गया है। 40 नए मामलाें में महज 5 मामले ही ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से हैं, जबकि 35 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र के हैं।

इन सेक्टरों में मिले काेरोना संक्रमित...

शुक्रवार काे सेक्टर-9, सेक्टर-8, सेक्टर-7, सेक्टर-6, सेक्टर-4, सेक्टर-11, सेक्टर-12, सेक्टर-15, सेक्टर-16, सेक्टर-20, सेक्टर-26 और सेक्टर-27 से भी मरीज पाॅजिटिव आए है। अब कुछ दिनाें से जिले के सेक्टराें में काफी ज्यादा केस आ रहे हैं। अब जिले में 10,287 मरीज काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाे गए हैं, जिसमें जिले के 7,823 मरीज हैं और इनमें 7,179 मरीज ठीक भी हाे गए हैं।

जिले में काेराेना वायरस से अभी तक 117 मरीजाें की माैत हाे चुकी है और 160 ऐसे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज है जाे हेल्थ केयर वर्कर है। वहीं, अभी तक जिले में 99,143 लाेगाें के काेराेना वायरस की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इसमें आरटी पीसीआर और रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल शामिल है।

