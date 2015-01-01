पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:82.4% लोग ऐसा उम्मीदवार चाहते हैं जो जनता के मुद्दों को प्रशासन के सामने मजबूती से उठा सके, हक की लड़ाई लड़ सके

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 वार्डों से पार्षद पद के उम्मीदवार तय होने से पहले भास्कर ने पंचकूला के बाशिंदों से जाना क्या खूबियां होनी चाहिए उनके उम्मीदवार में, किन पैमानों पर खरा उतरना जरूरी...

पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव 2020 के तहत नामांकन भरने का शुक्रवार को पहला दिन था। 20 वार्डों पर पार्षदों के चुनाव लड़े जाएंगे और इस बार जनता अपना मेयर भी खुद चुनेगी। अभी तक किसी ने नामांकन नहीं भरा है। इस बीच एक सर्वे के जरिये भास्कर ने पंचकूला के बाशिंदों से ही जाना कि उन्हें कैसा उम्मीदवार चाहिए, शहर के लोग अपने उम्मीदवार से क्या उम्मीदें रखते हैं।

इसमें लोगों ने बड़ी संख्या में हिस्सा लिया। सबसे ज्यादा 82.4% लोग ऐसा उम्मीदवार चाहते हैं जो उनके मुद्दों को प्रशासन के अफसरों के सामने मजबूती से रख सके, हक की लड़ाई लड़ सके। वहीं, 73% की राय है कि उम्मीदवार उन्हीं के वार्ड का बाशिंदा होना चाहिए। सर्वे के अन्य सवालों के नतीजे इस प्रकार हैं।

  • 73% चाहते हैं कि उम्मीदवार जिस वार्ड से खड़ा हो रहा है, उसी वार्ड का बाशिंदा हो
  • 82.1% चाहते हैं कि उम्मीदवार वार्ड की समस्याओं से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ हो
  • 61.7% चाहते हैं कि नए चेहरों, युवाओं और महिलाओं को मौका मिले
  • 66.5% चाहते हैं कि उनका उम्मीदवार तर्जुबेकार हो

उम्मीदवार ऐसा हो जो जनता के मुद्दों को प्रशासन के सामने मजबूती से उठा सके, हक की लड़ाई लड़ सके।

उम्मीदवार मेरे वार्ड का बाशिंदा हो ।

  1. मेरे एरिया के विकास के लिए उसके पास प्लानिंग और विजन हो।
  2. मेरे वार्ड की समस्याओं और जरूरतों से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ हो।
  3. उम्मीदवार मेेरे एरिया से जुड़ाव भी महसूस करता हो।
  4. मेरे वार्ड की समस्याओं और जरूरतों से अच्छी तरह वाकिफ हो।
  5. उम्मीदवार मेेरे एरिया से जुड़ाव भी महसूस करता हो।
  6. युवा हो, महिला हो। नए को मौका मिले।
  7. उम्मीदवार अनुभवी हो, काम करवाने का तजुर्बा हो।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें