बचाव की तैयारी:पहले फेज में जिले के लगभग 5700 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को लगेगा टीका

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • 3 दिन में 140 नए मरीजों में से 78 पुरुष और 46 महिलाएं हुई संक्रमित, शहरी क्षेत्र के ज्यादा मामले

जिले में पिछले 3 दिनाें में काेराेना वायरस के 140 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 78 पुरुष है और 46 महिलाएं भी काेराेना से संक्रमित हुई हैं। इन 140 मरीजाें में सबसे ज्यादा मामले जिले के अर्बन एरिया से है, जिसमें कई सेक्टराें के लाेग काेराेना ग्रस्त है।

शनिवार काे भी काेराेना वायरस के 53 नए मामले आए हैं, जिसमें 36 मरीज पंचकूला के हैं, इनमें भी 19 पुरुष हैं और 17 महिलाएं काेराेना से ग्रस्त हुई हैं। जिले में अब काेराेना के 12,396 मरीज हैं, जिसमें 9,416 मरीज पंचकूला के रहने वाले हैं।

जिले में अब काेराेना का रिकवरी रेट 93.85 प्रतिशत पर आ गया है। जिले में अभी भी काेराेना के 444 मरीज एक्टिव कैटेगरी में है। अभी तक पंचकूला में 135 मरीजाें की काेराेना वायरस से माैत हाे चुकी हैं, जबकि 176 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर भी काेराेना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जसजीत कौर ने बताया कि कोरोना का टीका लगाने और कोल्ड चेन की हैंडलिग और प्रबंधन के लिए कर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि वैक्सीन के स्टाेरेज के लिए 16 कोल्ड चेन पॉइंट मौजूद है। इसके अलावा सेक्टर-20 की डिस्पेंसरी में भी कोल्ड चैन पॉइंट स्थापित किया गया है। यहां पर आईएलआर, डीप फ्रीजर, कोल्ड चेन हैंडलर, वैक्सीनेटर की भी जरूरत काे पूरा किया गया है।

पहले चरण के अंतर्गत 128 अस्पतालों का डाटा लिया गया है। जिसमें 35 सरकारी और 93 प्राइवेट अस्पताल के हेल्थ केयर वर्कर शामिल है। जिनमें से 5086 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का डाटा कोविड पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जा चुका है।

सीएमओ ने बताया कि 3,371 सरकारी हेल्थ कर्मचारी भी शामिल है। इसके अलावा पहले चरण में 2307 प्राइवेट स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का भी डाटा प्राप्त हुआ है। इनमें से 2200 कर्मियों का डाटा अपलोड किया जा चुका है।

पहले पंचकूला के कोरोना वॉरियर्स को लगेगा टीका
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से काेराेना वायरस काे लेकर अब टीका लगाने के लिए भी प्लानिंग कर ली गई है। सबसे पहले कोरोना वॉरियर्स काे टीका लगाने के लिए प्लानिंग किया जा रहा है। पहले फेज में जिले के लगभग 5,700 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की लिस्ट तैयार की गई है। कोविड वैक्सीन आने से पहले सरकार की ओर से दिए गए निर्देश पर डीसी ने भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियाें की मीटिंग की।

डीसी ने कोल्ड चेन मैनेजमेंट, डाटा बेस, वैक्सीनेटर और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण आंकड़ों पर बात की। कोविड वैक्सीन को लेकर जरूरी कोल्ड चेन मैनेजमेंट, वैक्सीन स्टाेर काेल्ड और वितरण से जुड़ीं तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। इसकी स्टाेरेज के लिए कोल्ड स्टोरेज की व्यवस्था भी की जा चुकी है, ताकि वैक्सीन को एक नियत तापमान पर रखा जा सके। कोरोना वैक्सीन के स्टोरेज के लिए सही व्यवस्था होने और कोल्ड स्टोरेज का कामकाज सुचारू होना महत्वपूर्ण है।

