सिंचाई विभाग हरियाणा:प्रमोशन में वरिष्ठता को दरकिनार करने का लगाया आरोप

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीओ से लेकर एक्सईएन के पद पर होनी है 45 अधिकारियों की प्रमोशन
  • परीक्षा आयोजित करने के फैसले का किया विरोध

सिंचाई विभाग हरियाणा में एसडीओ से एक्सईएन के पद पर वरिष्ठता को दरकिनार कर प्रमोशन के लिये परीक्षा आयोजित करने पर सभी एसडीओ में रोष है। ऐसे में अब सभी एसडीओ ने कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाने की तैयारी कर ली है। एसडीओ के पद पर भर्ती हरियाणा लोकसेवा आयोग की ओर से 2014 में परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर की गई थी। अब मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से इनकी प्रमोशन के लिये परीक्षा के आदेश आने के बाद एसडीओ में विरोध के स्वर बुलंद होने लगे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार 22 अप्रैल 2020 को विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव के पास 45 एसडीओ सिविल और 13 एसडीओ इलेक्ट्रिकल एवं मैकेनिकल कैडर की प्रमोशन के लिये कमेटी की ओर से फाइल भेजी गई थी। डिपार्टमेंटल प्रमोशनल कमेटी की ओर से सभी को प्रमोशन देने के लिये हरी झंडी दे दी गई थी। इसके बाद 13 एसडीओ इलेक्ट्रिकल एंड मैकेनिकल कैडर को प्रमोशन 4 सितंबर 2020 को दे दी गई। इन लोगों को 2 साल की छूट के साथ प्रमोशन दी गई। इसके बाद 45 एसडीओ की फाइल प्रमोशन के लिये प्रदेश सरकार को भेजी गई और जब फाइल मुख्यमंत्री के पास पहुंची, तो उन्होंने अपनी टिप्पणी देते हुए इन एसडीओज की प्रमोशन के लिये पेपर करवाने के लिये लिख दिया गया। विभाग के पास परीक्षा के लिये फाइल आने के बाद एसीएस की ओर परीक्षा करवाने के लिये निर्देश दे दिये गये हैं। एसडीओ का कहना है कि हरियाणा लोकसेवा आयोग की परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू देने के बाद हम लोग बतौर एसडीओ भर्ती हुए थे और विभागीय प्रमोशन हमें अपने काम के आधार पर संवैधानिक तौर पर दी जानी है। सरकार के फैसले से ऐसा लग रहा है कि उन्हें हरियाणा लोकसेवा आयोग की परीक्षा पर भरोसा नहीं है। विभाग की ओर से समय-समय पर प्रमोशन दी जाती है, जो हमारा हक है। आज तक पिछले 54 वर्षों से हरियाणा सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से प्रमोशन के लिये कोई पेपर नहीं लिया गया, तो अब इस पेपर लेने का कोई औचित्य नहीं बनता, यह इन अधिकारियों के साथ अन्याय है। एसडीओ ने सरकार को चेतावनी दी है कि यदि जबरन परीक्षा करवाकर प्रमोशन में भेदभाव करने की कोशिश की, तो वे हाइकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे।

