पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा एवं वन मंत्री:कोरोना केस के बाद अब स्कूल दो हफ्ते बंद रहेंगे: कंवरपाल

पंचकूला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेवाड़ी और जींद के स्कूलों में मिले थे केस

हरियाणा के शिक्षा एवं वन मंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से काफी समय तक स्कूल बंद रहने के कारण पेरेंट्स और टीचर्स चाहते थे कि स्कूल जल्द खोले जाए।

केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से तय दिशा-निर्देशों के आधार पर इन स्कूलों को खोला गया है। रेवाड़ी और जींद में कोरोना से कुछ टीचर्स और बच्चों के बीमार होने के मामले सामने आए हैं। इन स्कूलों को दो हफ्ते के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। अभी हरियाणा सरकार की दोबारा स्कूल बंद करने की कोई योजना नहीं है। कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए सेनिटाइजेशन, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को सुनिश्चित करने के विशेष प्रयास किए जाएंगे। सेक्टर 1 स्थित पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए शिक्षा एवं वन मंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर ने यह बात कही। वह रेस्ट हाउस में वन विभाग के अफसरों की मीटिंग करने के लिए यहां आए थे। उनका कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण पूरा सिस्टम बंद नहीं कर सकते हैं। कहीं-कहीं वायरस फैलने की घटनाएं हो जाती है। ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन देने का काम लगातार जारी है लेकिन ऑनलाइन सिस्टम डायरेक्ट पढ़ाई का मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता है। डायरेक्ट पढ़ाई से ही ज्ञान बढ़ता है। ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन तो मजबूरी है। अगर कहीं ज्यादा कोरोना वायरस फैलने के केस आते हैं तो दोबारा इस पर विचार करेंगे। कंवरपाल गुर्जर ने कहा कि इस साल वन विभाग ने 1.25 करोड़ पौधे लगाने का फैसला किया था। अब तक 80 परसेंट लक्ष्य पूरा हो चुका है। विभाग ने पंचायतों की खाली जमीन पर बाग लगाने का फैसला किया था। पंचायतों से मिली जमीन की वन विभाग पांच साल तक देखरेख करेगा। इससे पंचायतों को आमदन होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें