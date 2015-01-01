पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:30 तक जिले के सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी स्कूल रहेंगे बंद

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • समीक्षा एप पर रोजाना टीचर्स स्टूडेंट्स की अटेंडेंस कर सकेंगे अपलोड

शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को जारी आदेश के बाद शनिवार से सभी स्कूलों को 30 नवंबर तक बंद कर दिया गया है। स्कूल परिसर में न ही स्टूडेंट्स दिखेंगे और न ही स्कूल टीचर्स व अन्य स्टाफ। स्कूल के बच्चों को ई-क्लासेज या ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन दी जाएगी और इसके लिए सभी सरकारी स्कूल के शिक्षकों को बच्चों की अटेंडेंस शिक्षा विभाग के समीक्षा एप पर अपलोड करनी होगी।

सरकार की ओर से यह निर्णय जिले के अलग-अलग स्कूलों में से करीब 12 शिक्षकों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद यह फैसला लिया गया है। जिसमें बतौड़ स्कूल, सेक्टर-12ए सार्थक मॉडल स्कूल व सेक्टर-20 संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूल भी शामिल है।

उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सतपाल कौशिक ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेश के मुताबिक हमने जिले के सभी निजी व सरकारी स्कूलों को सरकार के अगले आदेश तक 30 नवंबर तक बंद किया है। 30 के बाद ही विभाग के अगले निर्देश के मुताबिक आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

शनिवार को सेक्टर-15 गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल में एसएस बोर्ड की ओर से परीक्षा आयोजित की जा रही थी। स्कूल के शिक्षकों ने बताया कि परीक्षा के आयोजन की तिथि पहले से ही निर्धारित की गई थी और कोविड के निर्देशों का पालन किया जा रहा है। उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सतपाल कौशिक ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से ये परीक्षाएं ली जा रही हैं और इसमें हमारा कोई रोल नहीं है।

ई-क्लासेज के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर ग्रुप बनाया
उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि अब बच्चों को ई-एजुकेशन या ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। सभी शिक्षकों का अलग-अलग सोशल मीडिया पर ग्रुप बनाया गया है। जिसमें बच्चों के मोबाइल नंबर या उनके माता-पिता के मोबाइल नंबर को जोड़ा गया है। इस ग्रुप के माध्यम से बच्चों को पढ़ाया जा रहा है और टेस्ट भी लिए जा रहे हैं। यहां तक कि बच्चों के टेस्ट की कॉपी लेकर उसे चेक भी किया जा रहा है।

स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अलग से सेशन रखना पड़ेगा
पंचकूला प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन की प्रधान नीरा सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से 30 नवंबर तक स्कूल बंद रखने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। अगर सीबीएसई की ओर से दसवीं व बारहवीं की परीक्षा ली जाती है तो हमें जनवरी से उन क्लासेज के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए डाउट सेशन रखना पड़ेगा। लेकिन उसमें भी उनके पेरेंट्स की सहमति से ही सेशन का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

