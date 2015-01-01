पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन की मांग:कन्या बाल पुरस्कार के लिए मांगे गए आवेदन

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
  • महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग ने मांगे आवेदन

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग द्वारा सामाजिक क्षेत्र में सराहनीय कार्य करने वाली लड़कियाें काे सम्मानित किया जाएगा। जिसके लिए प्रशासन की ओर से 18 साल से कम आयु की लड़कियों को राष्ट्रीय कन्या बाल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित करने के लिए 20 दिसंबर तक आवेदन मांगे हैं।

डीसी मुकेश कुमार आहूजा ने बताया कि जिले की ऐसी लड़कियां जिन्होंने शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, पौधारोपण आदि क्षेत्रों में सराहनीय कार्य किया हो। इसके अलावा मीडिया एवं लिटरेचर के क्षेत्र में भी अग्रणीय कार्य करने वाली लड़कियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि सामाजिक क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाली एवं उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करने लड़कियों को राष्ट्रीय कन्या बाल दिवस समारोह पर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

इसलिए इन क्षेत्रों में सराहनीय कार्य करने वाली जिला लड़कियां निर्धारित तिथि तक अपनी उपलब्धियों सहित बायो डाटा न्यू मिनी सचिवालय स्थित जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यालय में जमा करवा दें। डीसी ने बताया कि इच्छुक लड़कियां विभागीय मेल popkl.wcd@gmail.com पर भी अपलोड कर सकती है। निर्धारित तिथि तक आने वाल आवेदनों को जिला स्तरीय कमेटी की सिफारिश पर सरकार को भेजा जाएगा।

