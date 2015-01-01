पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेदिक इंस्टीट्यूट:मंजूरी मिली, नक्शा भी तैयार फिर भी है टेंडर का इंतजार

पंचकूला4 घंटे पहले
आयुर्वेदिक इंस्टीट्यूट के लिए प्रस्तावित जमीन।
  • 21 महीने पहले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया था उद् घाटन

श्रीमाता मनसा देवी मंदिर परिसर में बनने वाले नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ आयुर्वेद का काम प्रोजेक्ट के उद्घाटन के 21 महीने बाद भी शुरू नहीं हुआ है। आयुष विभाग की मानें तो प्रोजेक्ट का काम करने वाली वेबकॉस कंपनी को आर्मी से मंजूरी लेकर फरवरी महीने में दस्तावेज दिए गए थे। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद अगस्त महीने में नक्शा तैयार कर कंपनी को काम सौंप दिया गया।

आयुष विभाग ने पहले फेज के तहत मिलने वाले 250 करोड़ रुपए में से 25 करोड़ रुपए कंपनी को दे दिए, ताकि काम शुरू हो सकें। बावजूद इसके दिल्ली स्थित वेबकॉस कंपनी ने इंस्टीट्यूट का काम शुरू नहीं किया। गाैरतलब है कि इंस्टीट्यूट के निर्माण में करीब 500 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे और पहले फेज के तहत 270 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे।

यहां फंसा है मामला: कंपनी ने प्रोजेक्ट का काम शुरू करने के लिए टेंडर कॉल नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे में केंद्रीय आयुष विभाग की ओर से कंपनी के अधिकारियों के साथ सोमवार 23 नवंबर को बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी। जिसमें कंपनी को इसी महीने के भीतर टेंडर कॉल कर अगले महीने से काम शुरू करने को कहा जाएगा ताकि प्रोजेक्ट का काम 2023 तक पूरा हो सकें।

नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ आयुर्वेदिक जयपुर के डायरेक्टर डॉ. संजय शर्मा को पंचकूला एनआईए का चार्ज दिया है। डॉ. संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि सोमवार को वेबकॉस कंपनी के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग बुलाई गई है। जिसमें विभाग के कई अधिकारी भी होंगे। इस दौरान मीटिंग में उन्हें इसी महीने टेंडर कॉल कर अगले महीने से काम शुरू करने के लिए कहा जाएगा। ताकि निर्माण कार्य जल्द पूरा हो सकें।

250 बेड का जनरल वार्ड बनेगा...

इंस्टीट्यूट की बिल्डिंग में 250 बेडेड जनरल वार्ड, 25 कंसलटेशन रूम, पंचकर्मा थैरेपी हॉल, प्राइवेट पंचकर्मा थैरेपी रूम, इमरजेंसी डिपार्टमेंट, रेडियोलोजी, लैब्स, योगा हॉल, फिजियोथैरपी, एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ब्लॉक, एक मेजर ऑपरेशन थिएटर, एक शालक्या ओटी, एक लेबर ओटी, 2 माइनर ओटी, प्री-ओपी वार्ड, पोस्ट ओपी वार्ड, डाइट सेंटर किचन के साथ, लॉन्ड्री बनेगी। इसके लिए आयुष विभाग ने पहले फेज के तहत मिलने वाले 250 करोड़ रुपए में से 25 करोड़ रुपए कंपनी को दे दिए, ताकि काम शुरू हो सकें।

यह होगा इंस्टीट्यूट में...

कॉलेज बिल्डिंग में 21 क्लास रूम, 1 सेमिनार हॉल, एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन डिपार्टमेंट, 1 लाइब्रेरी, कैंटीन, ऑफिस, वर्कस्टेशन, नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ, 15 लेबोरेट्रीज, 7 म्यूजियम, 1 एग्जामिनेशन हॉल, 16 डिपार्टमेंट होंगे। ऑडिटोरियम बिल्डिंग, 80-80 बॉयज एंड गर्ल्स के लिए यूजी हॉस्टल, 34-34 बॉयज एंड गर्ल्स के लिए पीजी हॉस्टल, 27 इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट्स के लिए हॉस्टल, 6 गेस्ट रूम, डायरेक्टर बंग्लो, टाइप टू से टाइप 5 तक के 96 क्वार्टर, शॉपिंग सेंटर, बेसमेंट पार्किंग, मॉर्चरी, स्टाफ चेंजेज एरिया भी बनेंगे।

आरोप: 60 मीटर के बजाए 10 मीटर का होगा दायरा...

आयुष इंस्टीट्यूट की बिल्डिंग व दीवार का दायरा आर्मी एरिया की दीवार से 10 मीटर दूर होगा। दरअसल पहले आर्मी की ओर से उनकी दीवार से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर इंस्टीट्यूट का काम शुरू करने के लिए कहा गया था ताकि आर्मी की गोपनीयता बनी रहे। हालांकि सरकार और आर्मी ऑफिसर के बीच हुई बातचीत में 10 मीटर का दायरा रखने पर सहमति बन चुकी है।

अप्रैल 2016 में हुई घोषणा से लेकर अब तक क्या हुआ

  • 24 अप्रैल 2016 सीएम ने पंचकूला में आयोजित विकास रैली में एमडीसी माता मनसा देवी परिसर में नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट आयुर्वेदा, योगा एंड नैचुरोपैथी बनाने की घोषणा की थी।
  • 10 मार्च 2017 लैंड ट्रांसफर की जानकारी भारत सरकार के आयुष मंत्रालय को दी गई और उसके बाद उनकी ओर से अफसरों को लैंड ट्रांसफर की कार्रवाई के लिए भेजा गया।
  • 27 अप्रैल 2017 पंचकूला के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के मौजूदगी में श्राइन बोर्ड की ओर से आयुष विभाग को 20 एकड़ जमीन ट्रांसफर की गई।
  • जुलाई 2017 आयुष मंत्रालय ने 500 करोड़ रुपए दो फेज में खर्च करने के लिए फंड की अप्रूवल दे दी थी।
  • सितंबर 2018 केंद्रीय आयुष मंत्रालय ने दिल्ली की कंसल्टेंट कंपनी को हायर किया।
  • अक्टूबर 2018 कंसल्टेंट कंपनी के इंजीनियर्स दिल्ली से पंचकूला इंस्टीट्यूट की साइट पर पहुंचे और साइट का मुआयना भी किया।
  • 12 फरवरी 2019 प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कुरुक्षेत्र से पंचकूला में बनने वाले इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ आयुर्वेदिक का शिलान्यास किया।
  • फरवरी 2020 में आर्मी ने मंजूरी दे दी।
  • 2020 अगस्त में ड्राइंग फाइनल की गई।
  • 2020 अक्टूबर में 25 करोड़ रुपए वेबकॉस कंपनी को ट्रांसफर कर दिया।
