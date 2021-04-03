पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:दोबारा अतिक्रमण होने पर एरिया के जेई और एसएचओ होंगे जिम्मेदार

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
  • डीसी अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के नोडल अफसर

शहर में इंक्रोचमेंट हटाने के लिए पंचकूला के डिप्टी कमिश्नर को नोडल अफसर नियुक्त किया गया है। उनके नेतृत्व में हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण और पंचकूला नगर निगम मिलकर अतिक्रमण हटाने का अभियान चलाएगा।

किसी सेक्टर में एक बार अतिक्रमण हटने के बाद अगर दोबारा अतिक्रमण होता है तो इसके लिए एरिया के जूनियर इंजीनियर और एसएचओ जिम्मेवार होंगे। दोबारा अतिक्रमण होने पर उन पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

यह फैसला वीरवार को हरियाणा विधानसभा में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में हुई मीटिंग में लिया गया। इस मीटिंग में पंचकूला नगर निगम के मेयर कुलभूषण गोयल, हरियाणा शहरी विकास प्राधिकरण के चीफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर विनय सिंह, डिप्टी कमिश्नर-कम-पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर एस.के. सिंह, चीफ आर्किटेक्ट हेमराज यादव, इस्टेट अफसर अनिल दून सहित एचएसवीपी और नगर निगम के सभी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। इस मीटिंग में फैसला हुआ कि शहर में अतिक्रमण विभिन्न चरणों में हटाया जाएगा। शहर की मार्केटों के बरामदों में दुकानदारों की तरफ से किए गए कब्जे और रेहड़ी-फड़ी को हटाने का अभियान तुरंत बड़े स्तर पर चलाया जाएगा। विभिन्न सेक्टरों में बनी झुग्गियों को भी हटाया जाएगा। अभी बड़े स्तर पर किसी स्थान पर बनी बस्ती को नहीं उजाड़ा जाएगा।

शहर में बड़े स्तर पर अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए शनिवार को डिप्टी कमिश्नर की ओर से मीटिंग बुलाई गई है। इन दिनों पंचकूला नगर निगम के कमिश्नर आर.के. सिंह के पास ही शहर के डिप्टी कमिश्नर का भी एडिशनल चार्ज है। इस मीटिंग में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाने की योजना बनाई जानी है।

ग्रीन बेल्ट को डेवलप किया जाएगा

बुढ़नपुर गांव के साथ लगती ग्रीन बेल्ट को अब डेवलप किया जाएगा। अभी ग्रीन बेल्ट में कचरे की भरमार है। फुटपाथ टूटे पड़े हैं। यह ग्रीन बेल्ट काफी लंबी है। इसके एक तरफ इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, फेज 1 और 2 है जबकि दूसरी तरफ सेक्टर-12ए, 14, 15 और 16 है। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने ग्रीन बेल्ट को बेहतर ढंग से विकसित करने को कहा है। ग्रीन बेल्ट की देखरेख का जिम्मा एचएसवीपी के पास है। निगम अफसरों ने इस ग्रीन बेल्ट का जिम्मा निगम को सौंपने की मांग की है।

नालों की होगी सफाई

सिंह नाला चौ की सफाई कराकर इसे बढ़िया पिकनिक स्पॉट बनाने पर भी चर्चा हुई। यह चौ सेक्टर-1, 2, 4, 12, 12ए, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया से होते हुए आगे जीरकपुर में निकल जाता है। इस चौ की सफाई कराने और आसपास ग्रीन बेल्ट डेवलप कराई जाएगी। यहां फूड स्ट्रीट बनाने की योजना है। इंदिरा, राजीव काॅलोनी और सेक्टर-18, 17, 16 के बीच बह रहे नाले की भी सफाई का फैसला लिया।

