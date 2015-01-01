पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉग पॉण्ड का उद्घाटन:11 दिन बाद शुरू होगी गौशाला, विधानसभा स्पीकर ने किया दौरा

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
गौशाला के कार्यों की जानकारी लेते विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता।
  • गौशाला के लिए अभी न बिजली, पानी और न सड़क की व्यवस्था, डॉग पाॅण्ड का भी 22 नवंबर को ही होगा उद्घाटन

सुखदर्शनपुर गांव में 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर गौशाला और डॉग पॉण्ड का उद्घाटन होगा। हालांकि गौशाला और डॉग पॉण्ड का अभी काफी काम होना बाकी हैं। यहां अभी न पीने के पानी की और न बिजली की व्यवस्था है। साथ ही सड़क भी बननी बाकी हैं।

अगर 11 दिन बाद गौशाला शुरू की जाती है तो गऊओं के पीने के लिए पानी की व्यवस्था करना जरूरी होगा। गौशाला में पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था के लिए ट्यूबवेल बनाया गया है लेकिन बिजली का कनेक्शन जरूरी होगा। विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को गौशाला का दौरा किया और माैके पर निर्माण कार्यों का जायजा लिया।

इस दाैरान पंचकूला निगम कमिशनर आरके सिंह, एग्जिक्यूटिव इंजीनियर अंकित लोहान, एक्सईन संजीव, एसएस. मोर, माधव गौशाला चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन कैलाश मित्तल, अरूण सिंगला, ओमप्रकाश सिंगला मौजूद रहे। यह गौशाला व डॉग पॉण्ड पंचकूला निगम बनवा रहा है।

गौशाला के निर्माण व संचालन का जिम्मा एमसी की तरफ से माधव गौशाला चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट को सौंपा गया है। विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने चार दिन पहले बीते शनिवार को भी गौशाला का दौरा किया था। इस दौरान हरियाणा गौ सेवा आयोग के चेयरमैन श्रवण कुमार गर्ग भी उनके साथ थे। कामकाज में तेजी लाने के लिए ही उन्होंने आज नगर निगम के अफसरों के साथ गौशाला का दौरा किया।

डॉग पॉण्ड: एक हजार कुत्तों के रखने की व्यवस्था होगी
डॉग पॉण्ड में करीब एक हजार कुत्तों के रखने की व्यवस्था होगी। इसमें घायल व बीमार कुत्तों का इलाज भी होगा। कुत्तों के लिए अलग-अलग पिंजरे होंगे। यहां हिंसक कुत्तों को पिंजरों मे रखा जाएगा। किसी एरिया में डॉग बाइट के केस होने पर पंचकूला नगर निगम की टीम इन कुत्तों को पकड़ कर डॉग पॉण्ड में रखेगी। यहां कुत्तों के लिए हॉस्टल भी बनेगा।

शहर से कुछ दिनों के लिए बाहर जाने वाले लोग अपने कुत्तों को यहां रख सकेंगे। इसके बदले में उन्हें नगर निगम को कुछ किराया चुकाना होगा। वहीं, गौशाला में एक शेड में 250 से 300 गाय रख सकेंगे। गौशाला में कुल छह शेड बन सकते हैं। इनमें से तीन शेड बनकर तैयार हैं।

एक शेड में गाय के खाने के लिए चारा रखा जाएगा। शेष पांच शेड गायाें के लिए होंगे। इनमें से एक शेड में बैल रखे जाएंगे, जबकि एक शेड में गर्भवती गायों को रखा जाएगा। एक शेड में 250 से 300 गाय रख सकेंगे। इस गौशाला में करीब 1200 गाय रखने की व्यवस्था होगी।

